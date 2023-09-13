Data compiled by AirHelp, the Berlin-based flight claims management company, indicate that there have been more delays to departures at Balearic airports this summer than in other Spanish regions with the exception of Murcia, where there is just the one airport.

Between June 1 and August 31, the average punctuality of departures at the three Balearic airports was 65%. At Murcia this was 63%. In the specific case of Ibiza Airport, the punctuality rate was the same as Murcia's. At Palma Son Sant Joan Airport, 66% of flights left on time. Menorca was the best performer with 73%.

Over that period, 7.72 million passengers flew from a Balearic airport. Some 2.45 million were therefore affected by delays, but AirHelp points out that most of these delays didn't exceed three hours, meaning that passengers weren't entitled to compensation.

The best month in terms of punctuality was August. An average of 68% of flights left on time. This would have been higher had it not been for disruption at the end of the month caused by the storm and by the failure of the UK's NATS air-traffic services.

Eurowings was the most punctual airline for Spain as a whole. Only three per cent of flights had delays of between 15 minutes and three hours. The region with the best punctuality record, 84%, was Asturias.

Figures from the airports authority Aena show that Palma registered a record number of passengers in August - 4,371,606 arriving and departing. Last year there were 4.16 million, while in 2019 there were 4.28 million.