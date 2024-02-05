A complicated year ahead for UK residents heading to the EU on holidays with new travel visas on the horizen and complications and delays expected due to new biometric checks at border controls.

And now the red British passport is back under the spotlight.

UK holidaymakers still using the old red passport have been issued a summer travel warning.

For those planning a holiday this year, make sure to check passports before flying due to strict entry rules in other countries.

Many countries require passports to be valid for another six months before international travel.

This is known as the ‘six-month validity rule’, and many people still using old red passports from before Brexit may run a risk of their documents not having long enough left.

According to VisaGuide.World, there are 70 countries that follow the six-month passport rule, while another 41 apply the three-month passport validity rule.

This means travellers can enter these countries if their passport is valid for at least three more months.

For Britons who still have a red passport, which are no longer being issued after Brexit, it is crucial to check its expiry date.

Since Brexit, passports must be less than 10 years old on the day of arrival in the EU, and its expiry date should be at least three months after your intended departure date from the EU.