The British travel industry is expecting a rush on summer holidays to the Balearics this year, but some people may get caught by some major hikes in airfares.

According to the latest report from the price comparison site Hopper, popular Spanish destinations such as the Balearics, have been particularly hard hit, with return flights from the UK to Minorca up by 63 percent from £178 in 2020 to £291 this year, for example.

Ibiza had similar increases of 17 per cent respectively - return flights to the island will now cost an average of £213 compared to £182 in 2020.

But looking at the competition, it’s not just Spanish destinations that have been hit by inflated prices.

A trip to Athens will set you back £223, up from £182, whilst you’ll need to fork out £340 for a flight Mykonos, up from £278.

These equate to price jumps of 23 per cent and 22 per cent respectively.

There is some good news for holidaymakers though, as flights to some destinations have bucked the trend and actually decreased in price.

Funchal in Portugal has seen flights there go down by 20 per cent in price, from £259 to £207.

Meanwhile return flights to the Greek destinations of Lesbos and Souda have gone down by 15 per cent and 13 per cent respectively (£379 to £321 and £364 to £318).

Flights to Tenerife are also down by £43 (to £296 now), with flights to Lisbon seeing a slight decrease of £5 (down to £165).

Hoteliers in the Balearics are looking for price increases for this year of between seven and ten per cent dependent on the type of board.

The lowest increase, it is said, would be for bed and breakfast; the highest for all-inclusive.