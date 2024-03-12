Palma's councillor for mobility, Antonio Deudero, says that there is going to be "a solution" to the problem with cars waiting on the access road to the parking zone at Son Sant Joan Airport.
Cameras being considered to end Palma Airport parking area queues
Drivers blame charges for parking
