On Sunday morning, passengers at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport once more experienced lengthy delays at security controls.

Some passengers reported having had to wait an hour to pass through security. The airport's management said that the delays were no longer than fifteen minutes and that the situation returned to normal around 11.30am.

On Friday there was a similar occurrence. The Aena airports authority and the security company, Trablisa, both denied that there was a strike by security personnel. The delays were caused by a work-to-rule, meaning that checks were being taken to the extreme.

Palm Sunday is a busy day at the airport, as it is the start of Easter week. A total of 455 flights were scheduled.

This said, there are fewer flights than usual because Easter is early this year and airlines have yet to start their summer schedules; these come into effect right at the end of March.