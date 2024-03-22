There are long queues at security controls at Palma airport this Friday morning as people start jetting off at the start of the Easter holidays. Easter Week departure operation.
Some sources claim that possible “secret” strike has been called which are causing some flight delays.
Passengers planning to fly from Son Sant Joan airport today are being advised to check the status of their flight in real time o the airport’s website.
Easter chaos at Palma airport
Long queues as Mallorca holiday starts, passengers fainting
