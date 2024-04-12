Germans march to a new record at Palma airport, beat the British 4 to 1

German tourists marched to a new record in March with 442.156 Germans passing through Palma airport last month compared to just 125,000 Britons. It appears that the British gave Mallorca a miss for Easter while the Germans powered ahead, according to official figures.

A total of 788,000 international passengers passed through the airport in March with almost 50 percent of them being German. The Hoteliers Federation have said that the island enjoyed a good Easter despite the fact that it was earlier than usual.