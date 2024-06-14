Finally, after years of delays, from October 6 the EU’s new Entry and Exit System will begin operating. The Entry and Exit System (EES) is designed to monitor non-EU citizens who need a visa for brief visits. The initiative is particularly relevant for individuals from the UK and other non-EU nations who plan to travel to Europe, as it mandates adherence to the new guidelines.

The EES, an advanced IT solution, captures and monitors the movements of non-EU travellers through their fingerprints and digitalised travel documents. Additionally, the system is linked with the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), which applies to UK citizens and those from non-EU countries. But, it appears that not all British travellers are enamoured by the idea.

According to a recent UK Government survey one in seven people are likely to reconsider their travel plans to continental Europe, in particular top destinations like Spain and the Balearics, due to the upcoming EU border checks. The Department for Transport’s poll, which surveyed 1,584 individuals aged 16 and above, highlighted concerns primarily about increased queuing and document checks under the new Entry/Exit System (EES).

And some airlines have raised their concerns. Under the new system, airlines will be required to send verification queries to the EES at least 48 hours before a scheduled departure, to find out if a traveller can board a flight. The system will also prove vital in controlling entry and exit dates for British travellers who can only spend 180 days a year in the European Union (non residents).

According to the European Commission, the system will apply when entering 25 EU countries (all Member States apart from Cyprus and Ireland) and four non-EU countries (Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Lichtenstein) that are part of the border-free Schengen area along with most EU Member States.