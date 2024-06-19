Spanish airport authority Aena has said that the flooding suffered at Palma airport on June 11 as a result of the rain was due to the fact that some areas of the terminal are under construction and the drainage system had not been completed and it gave assurances that measures have been taken to ensure that this does not happen again.
Mallorca airport flooding and flight chaos blamed on construction work
Palma airport was brought to a standstill by storm
Allways bring one of those small Pancho’s your be Good oh and if your Ryan Air Water !