Ryanair flight from Dublin to Pama was diverted to Bordeaux on Tuesday. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma19/06/2024 10:55
Europe’s largest low cost airline Ryanair has explained this morning that Tuesday’s emergency on an early morning flight from Dublin to Palma was forced to divert to Bordeaux after a passenger fell ill.
The airline has told the Bulletin: “This flight from Dublin to Palma de Mallorca (18 Jun) diverted to Bordeaux when a passenger became ill on board. Medics met the aircraft on arrival at Bordeaux Airport and the passenger was offloaded before this flight continued to Palma de Mallorca following a short delay.”
