The first blow to summer 2025 in Mallorca has been dealt by British Airways which has announced it has grounded all of its flights from Southampton Airport. for summer 2025. Holiday makers and passengers with British Airways have been warned over the decision. The airline stated it was “suspending” its summer operations from the hub but did not provide a reason for the decision, according to BirminghamLive.

Flights impacted by the decision include routes from the south coast city to the likes of Bergerac, Dublin, Faro, Malaga and Mallorca. When BA launched the new routes in 2020, the airline stated: “We are delighted to announce the extension of our services to Southampton Airport.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the British Airways family. The ideal location of the airport and excellent facilities on offer will hugely benefit our customers along the South Coast as they plan to take to the skies again and book a well-deserved holiday in the sun.”

Well it appears that for BA the routes have not been the exciting, however it will come as a blow to the local catchment area who use the airport. Airlines are facing a number of challenges from fuel prices to rising airport taxes, which Ryanair is fighting and has called on the European Commission to take action on controlling airport taxes and traffic control over European airspace.