British AIrways has suspended operations from the south coast of Britain to Mallorca. | BA
Palma23/09/2024 15:47
The first blow to summer 2025 in Mallorca has been dealt by British Airways which has announced it has grounded all of its flights from Southampton Airport. for summer 2025. Holiday makers and passengers with British Airways have been warned over the decision. The airline stated it was “suspending” its summer operations from the hub but did not provide a reason for the decision, according to BirminghamLive.
