Palma’s Son San Joan airport will tomorrow, Wednesday, unveil a new state-of-the-art security filter that will make things easier for passengers: they will no longer have to remove liquids and electronic equipment thanks to latest-generation scanners that are capable of scanning luggage with greater precision. The check-in area will now be located on the first floor, next to check-in.
New fast-track security checks at Palma airport
No more taking out liquids and computers
