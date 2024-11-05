Palma’s Son San Joan airport will tomorrow, Wednesday, unveil a new state-of-the-art security filter that will make things easier for passengers: they will no longer have to remove liquids and electronic equipment thanks to latest-generation scanners that are capable of scanning luggage with greater precision. The check-in area will now be located on the first floor, next to check-in.

“It’s going to be more comfortable for passengers and will maintain the short waiting times,” explained Palma airport director Tomás Melgar. What will not change is the ban on passing water bottles through the filter. For the time being, and until next summer, passengers, once through the filter, will go directly to the boarding gates.

Once the work have been completed, however, there will be escalators that will take passengers to the upper floor where Duty Free is currently located. There will be a large commercial area that will make more use of the terrace with restaurant.

Another great novelty will be the TIB and EMT bus station, which will be grouped next to the current express parking. This change will be implemented in the coming months. All these measures are part of the work that began in 2022 and will not be completed until 2026. With the changes announced this Tuesday passengers will begin to notice substantial improvements, Melgar stressed.

The airport director commented that until the summer there will be provisional routes to the boarding gates, but they will not hinder passengers. For passengers taking inter-island flights, Melgar also explained that once they arrive in Palma they will have a much shorter distance to cover from the terminal that will leave them directly at check-in and from there they will be able to access the parking lot or departures.