Es Firó, the Moors and Christians battle in Soller, returned on Monday after a two-year absence; it was cancelled because of Covid. It started with the landing of the Saracen troops in Puerto Soller before moving on to the moment when the Soller captain, Joan Angelats, calls on the people of Soller to fight the pirates.

The battle takes place across several hours, with Captain Angelats finally proclaiming victory and giving thanks to the Mare de Déu de la Victòria, accompanied by the Balanguera, Mallorca's hymn.

In the role of Captain Angelats was Guillem Coll. He first took the role in 2018, having been chosen for four years. But for two years, he was unable to.