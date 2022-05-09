The battle between the Moors and Christians. | Youtube: IB3 TELEVISIÓ
Es Firó, the Moors and Christians battle in Soller, returned on Monday after a two-year absence; it was cancelled because of Covid. It started with the landing of the Saracen troops in Puerto Soller before moving on to the moment when the Soller captain, Joan Angelats, calls on the people of Soller to fight the pirates.
