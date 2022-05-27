The I Calvià Entities Fair will be held at Santa Ponsa windmill fairgrounds (Avenida Son Pillo (next to the school IES Calvia) on Saturday May 28, with doors opening at 10am.

An event, organised by the Citizen Participation department, to make known and create synergies between the non-profit entities that do the best for the municipality.

It will be a day with plenty of fun in which the entities set put up stalls to show their projects to the public. The entities support service will manage a training space in which those entities participating in the entities consulting project will enjoy a group cohesion activity.

All this accompanied by foodtrucks and the performances by Mag Felix at 12pm, Circ Stromboli at 1.30pm and Dj Loreto at 4pm.

At the same time, at the Galatzó Skate Park, the Calvia Town Hall Youth team organises the Xtreme Sports Calvia with a Surf Skate workshop and meeting, a Roller Exhibition and a Scooter Competition.