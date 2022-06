The Nit de Foc in Palma is returning after two years when it was cancelled because of the pandemic. The Night of Fire will feature some 250 demons from seven demons' gangs, whose "correfoc" fire-run will start at 10.30pm on Thursday, June 23.

The festivities for the eve of Sant Joan (John the Baptist) this Thursday will start at 7pm in the Parc de la Mar. Among the activities will be a children's fire-run at 8.30pm. The demons' correfoc will be the climax to the night's events. As well as demons, there will be three "beasts" of fire, including the Drac de na Coca dragon.

The beaches will also be open. Although there are no Covid measures in force, the town hall nevertheless says that Palma and National Police and the Palma Fire Brigade will be undertaking "preventive" work - special deployments for safety reasons because of the bonfires that are lit on the beaches.