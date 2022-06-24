Another weekend is upon us and a little party never hurt anybody. Here are a few things that might interest you!

If you are down in Cala Ratjada, Disco Bolero will be hosting DJ Poppy with resident DJs Easy and Axel Carter on Friday June 24 from 11pm.

This Saturday June 25 from 9pm, S’Embat in Ses Covetes will have the pleasure of welcoming GLASFORD & THE PROVIDENCE. It will be a unique night! Reservations at 871 70 27 72.

If BCM is more your vibe here is what is on offer: On Friday June 24 Spanish DJ Victor Magan and Colombian musician Jeipy will be taking the stage from 11pm. On Saturday June 25 they will be hosting their first theme party, GOLDEN N.Y, full of shows, entertainment and magic incharge of our animation team with DJs Des Mitchell, Witty Martin, Sp1der and Tides. They are also open during the week from 11pm. Tickets at https://bcmmallorca.com/entradas/

Sabotage in Santa Catalina is now open Friday and Saturday 11pm to 6am.

Samsara Beach Club in Playa de Muro will be waiting for you every Friday this summer with live DJ sessions to non-stop dance. Reservations on 636-674765.

Bring colour to your Sunday afternoons with Domingos al Soul at Lunita Can Pastilla from 7pm.

If you like this place then give it a try on Saturday June 25 for their REC NeoN Salvaje party. The evening will start at 7pm on the terrace of, the best way to enjoy summer. There will be face, hands and arm painting. Immerse yourself in a unique experience, both visual and acoustic. Sessions by Oscar Mula, Javi Colors, Bizen Lopez, Mili Takeshi, Toni R, Alex K, L.U.BO & Dr. D. Tickets available online: https://entradium.com/es/events/rec-neon-salvaje

Eden Son Amar hosts a concept that stimulates all senses, from the drinks specially selected by their mixologists, to the socially inspired cuisine, to the exciting visual performances by their artists. Thsi coming Sunday June 26, Rafa Barrios will be the star guest with Manu Sanchez and Toni Juan from 7pm. Reservations on 971 617 533.

If full on clubbing is what you like, Social Club Mallorca has a fabulous line up for you! On Friday June 24 “All Night Long” will be the theme with resident DJs Alex Caro & Sote de Lino from 11pm.

On Saturday June 25 DJs Oscar Romero & Witty Martin will be kicking off the afternoon with their famous Tardeo from 7pm. Continuing, Social will be presenting “Hot Since 82” with resident Dj’s Alex Caro & Sote de Lino from 11pm til closing. Sunday June 26 will see Rafa Barrios with manu Sanchez and Toni Juan continue the party from Eden all the way to Social from 11pm. Tickets online https://reservations.wearesocial.club/public/#/events

COMING SOON

The Tramuntana Festival in Esporlas will be back this year for it’s 8th edition on Saturday August 20. More information to come.

The Dire Straits Experienceat Port Adriano Festival. This live show by former Dire Straits touring member Chris White and six world-renowned musicians brings back to life the music of one of rock music’s most creative and unique bands. At Port Adriano on Friday August 6. Doors open at 8pm. Tickets: https://www.enterticket.es/eventos/the-dire-straits-experience-330315

Nile Rodgers & CHIC at Port Adriano Festival. Celebrating its tenth edition by welcoming for the first time Nile Rodgers & CHIC. Influencing every musical style and every generation, it will undoubtedly be a night to remember. On Wednesday July 20 at Port Adriano. Doors open at 8pm. Tickets: https://www.enterticket.es/eventos/pamf-161239

Berlin’s enigmatic DJ and producer Claptone has announced an exclusive residency for Mallorca at Social Club this summer 2022. Starting July 14 and running for 6 dates, the world-renowned artist will bring his epic sets, acclaimed at clubs and festivals around the world, to the club on the seafront. Tickets available www.wearesocial.club

The Festival S’Embat is back in its 5th edition on August 5 in Porreres, Parc de n’Hereveta. Artists such as Green Valley, Mr. Kilombo, Pure Negga, Space Surimi and many more. There will be a fair and food trucks to keep everyone happy and bellies full. Doors open at 7pm.