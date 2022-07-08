Finally, the weekend is here. So many great places to go this weekend with some amazing summer vibes. Take a look!

- Berlin’s enigmatic DJ and producer Claptone will be at Social Club on Thursday July 14. The world-renowned artist will bring his epic sets, acclaimed at clubs and festivals around the world, to the club on the seafront. Tickets now available www.wearesocial.club

Otherwise, getting the weekend off to a spectacular start DJ Gordo will be joined by resident DJs Alex Caro & Sote de Lino from 11pm on Friday July 8.

British DJ Melé will be setting the scene on Saturday July 9 from 11pmwith house, transatlantic hip hop, broader UK sounds and classic Chicago grooves with resident DJs Alex Caro & Sote de Lino on the side.

Sunday July 10, Under Society will be presenting Kiko Melis & Toni Joan from 11pm. Also open on Wednesdays, all tickets at wearesocial.club

- Spanish artist Kidd Keo will be kicking off the weekend at BCM on Friday July 8 from 11pm.

Then on Saturday July 9, join the Circus with some of the best DJs on the island: Des Mitchell, Witty Martin, Sp1der and Tides from 11pm.

As part of the Intro Sundays at BCM, Chelina Manuhutu and Matthias Tanzmann will be joined by a series of resident DJs from 11pm.

To find out what they have listed for the rest of the week and for all tickets see bcmmallorca.com

- Titos Calvia Beach will be joined by DJ Juanjo Garcia on Sunday July 10 from 11pm. Tickets online at titoscalviabeach.com

- The Origin Fest Mallorca will be joined by Paul Kalkbrenner on Sunday July 10 at Son Fusteret from 3pm. One of the most acclaimed live performances of all time, he is one of the most respected producers in the world and, quite simply, he is the living history of electronic music.

Tickets: https://origenfest.com/paul-kalkbrenner-10-julio

- Fridays are Samsareo: Sun, beach and the best music... are waiting for you at Samsara Beach Club in Playa de Muro. Book your table now on 636-674765.

- Bring colour to your Sunday afternoons with Domingos al Soul at Lunita Can Pastilla from 7pm.

COOMING SOON

- August 14 will see part 4 of the Origin Fest Mallorca. August at Origen is a synonym of pure festival, three first class international headliners to give us an edition that will drink from the sources of organic house and minimal of Luciano, the elegant and relaxed tech-house of Michel Bibi and, as a finishing touch, the overwhelming techno of Paco Osuna. Tickets at https://origenfest.com/luciano-14-agosto

- Port Adriano Festival will be celebrating its tenth edition by welcoming for the first time Nile Rodgers & CHIC. Influencing every musical style and every generation, it will undoubtedly be a night to remember. Wednesday July 20 from 8pm. Tickets at https://www.enterticket.es/eventos/pamf-161239

- The Festival S’Embat is back in its 5th edition on August 5 in Porreres, Parc de n’Hereveta. Artists such as Green Valley, Mr. Kilombo, Pure Negga, Space Surimi and many more. There will be a fair and food trucks to keep everyone happy and bellies full. Doors open at 7pm.

- Bryan Adams will be lighting up Mallorca on Sunday July 17 at the Golf d’Andratx from 8pm. Tickets https://eventopoli.com/tc-events/bryan-adams/