Roberto Darias, president of the Abactur association of tourist attractions, says that there are times of the day when members (thirty of them) are struggling to deal with demand. It's a familiar tale this summer, one of insufficient resources.

He points out that peaks of demand are typically between 10am and 1pm, and he compares the situation faced by attractions to that of the airport - this is the time of the day when there is the greatest concentration of flights and passengers.

The most traditional excursions are the ones experiencing these peaks in demand, e.g. the Caves of Drach and the Soller Train. There are issues with transport, he notes - not enough coaches and drivers.

Marineland and Palma Aquarium, Darias explains, are among attractions having to contend with increased energy costs - up to 20% more. This increase is having a negative impact on the bottom line. In general, he observes that despite the peaks in demand, inflation is limiting the spending power of the family tourism market. Even so, there is an overall increase in revenue this year.