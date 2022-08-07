Join Alex Smith as she walks through Mallorca's most exclusive and prestigious port, Puerto Portals, in order to check out the restaurants, the luxury superyachts and the two beaches and also to catch the sunset.

In this video, Alex talks about the celebrities who have visited Puerto Portals in the past and who you can expect to see if you are visiting this summer.

You can also read more about the Spanish royal family's visit to Mallorca here