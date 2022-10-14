Friday, October 14

Llucmajor - 4pm to 8pm: Llucmajor Show. Passeig Jaume III.

Manacor - 8pm: Matrioixca, Catalan rock; featuring on guitar and piano, Carles Grimalt, a Manacor councillor. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Ten euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma - 7pm: Maria Hein, up-and-coming Mallorcan pop singer. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. Six euros.

Palma - 8pm: Eleuterio Domínguez Acevedo (piano); Chopin, Liszt and others. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Ten euros.

Palma - 8pm: Vaquer, concert for the Dragonera conference; wines and beers. Maritime Museum, Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada.

Palmanyola - 6pm-midnight: Oktoberfest. Son Amar, Ctra. Palma-Soller, km 10.8. Five euros. sonamar.com.

Pollensa - 9.15pm: Andreu Riera, Magí Garcías (pianos), Lluc Blauets Choir; tribute to Pollensa poet Miquel Costa i Llobera. Mare de Déu dels Àngels Church, Plaça Major. Free.

Santa Ponsa - Mostra de Cuines, Zone 2; Thirteen participating restaurants for this biannual gastronomy promotion in Calvia. Special menus, prices 14-18 euros. visitcalvia.org.

Santanyi - From 6pm: Canal'Art, numerous participating establishments, main centres Plaça Constitució and Plaça Major. 10pm: Acoustic country-rock concert by The Dead Buffalos. Plaça Major.

Saturday, October 15

Alaro - 8pm: Alaro Classical Festival; Eduard Belmar (flute), Yuko Mizutani (piano); Benda, Böhm and others. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Ten euros.

Algaida, Algaida Fair - From 9am: Artisan and local products, gastronomy, classic cars, children's activities. 11am: Human towers. In the square and adjoining streets.

Arta - 9pm: Salt; guitar, bass and drums trio (soul, R&B, reggae). Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Pay as you wish.

Cala Millor - 8.30pm: Quixote Origin, Iberica de Danza Company (Spanish dance with a theme of characters from Cervantes' 'Don Quixote'). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. 12 euros. samaniga.es.

Lloret de Vistalegre - 9pm: Oliva Trencada, Mallorcan folk group. Convent Cloister, Costa des Pou. Ten euros.

Lloseta - 7pm: Tribute acts for Héroes del Silencio (Spanish rock) and Mecano (Spanish pop). Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 18 euros. teatrelloseta.com.

Llucmajor - 10am-2pm / 4pm-9pm: Llucmajor Show. Passeig Jaume III.

Palma, La Beata Fiesta - 7pm: Departure of the triumphal carriage; giants, bigheads, pipers, demons, floats. Starts Plaça Hospital, then Costa de la Sang, La Rambla, C. Riera, C. Unió, C. Sant Jaume to Santa Magdalena Convent in Plaça Santa Magdalena.

Palma - 5.30pm: Hakuna Matata musical (based on 'The Lion King'). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.



Palma - 6.30pm: LaLiga Santander; Real Mallorca v. Sevilla. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. 50-75 euros. rcdmallorca,es.



Palma - 7pm: Maria Luisa Corbacho (mezzosoprano), Joan Laínez (tenor), Maria Victòria Cortès (piano). Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 15 euros. euroclassics.es.

Palma - 8pm: Raquel Andueza (soprano), Jesús Fernández Baena (theorbo), Pablo Prieto (violin); Baroque works from the 16th and 17th centuries. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. Ten euros.

Palma - 8.30pm: Academia 1830 (orchestra and choir), Ulrike Haller (soprano), Lluís Sintes (baritone), Madrid Carlos III University Choir - Brahms 'Ein Deutsches Requiem'. Santa Tereseta Church, C. Pilar Juncosa 13. 15-20 euros. giglon.com.

Palma - 9pm: Marco Mendoza (rock), former bassist with, among others, Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake. Plus local band Dizzel. Teatre Ireneu Espectacles, C. Textíl 9. 16 euros.

Palmanyola - 6pm-midnight: Oktoberfest. Son Amar, Ctra. Palma-Soller, km 10.8. Five euros. sonamar.com.

Peguera - From 8am: Challenge Peguera-Mallorca Triathlon. 8pm: Demons' correfoc, Plaça Torà.

Playa de Muro - 7.30pm: Vi&Art; Twelve Mallorcan bodegas and seven exhibitors. By the municipal building, Ctra. Arta.

Pollensa - 5pm: Concert - Junge Camerata Academica (children's orchestra) and Pollensa School of Music. Sant Domingo Convent Church. C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Free.

Porreres - From 7pm: TastArt 2022; wines, paintings, sculpture, photography, urban art, video art. Auditorium, museum, town hall and other locations.

Puerto Soller - 7.30pm: Puerto Soller Festival of Classical Music; Alexander Mahler (piano), Susanne Herzog, Franziska Drechsel (violins), Gernot Adrion (viola), Hans-Jakob Eschenburg (cello); Mozart, Schubert, Pärt. Sant Rámon de Penyafort Church. 25 euros. festivalportdesoller.com.

Sa Pobla - 7pm: Martí Sàez, folk. Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. Free.

S'Arracó - 6pm: Salvador Amor, Spanish singer, plus Not Welcome Ignorance (rock). Ecoparque Son Castell. Ten euros.

Sunday, October 16

Algaida - 7pm: Concert by Orfeó Castellitx choir. At the church.

Bunyola - 6.30pm: Bunyola Music Festival; Miramar Ensemble (oboe quartets). Bunyola Theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Ten euros.

Inca - 7pm: Cofre Antic, Estol de Tramuntana (folk music and dance). Plaça Lliberat. Free.

Llucmajor, Final Fair - From 9am: Animals' zone. Plaça Rufino Carpena and adjoining streets. Classic cars and bikes. C. Francesc Aulet. 10am: Llucmajor Show. Passeig Jaume III. 10.45am: Giants. Plaça Espanya. 11am: Release of doves. Passeig Jaume III. 6pm: Horse show. By the Rei Jaume III school.

Palma - 5.30pm: Hakuna Matata musical (based on 'The Lion King'). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palmanyola - 1pm-8pm: Oktoberfest. Son Amar, Ctra. Palma-Soller, km 10.8. Five euros. sonamar.com.

MARKETS:

Friday: Algaida, Arenal (Llucmajor), Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Pont d'Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer. In Palma - Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C. Soler), Plaça Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (agroecological).

Saturday: Alaro, Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Badia Gran, Biniali, Buger, Cala Ratjada, Campanet, Campos, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, Lloseta, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Sa Rapita, S'Arracó, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, S'Horta, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma - Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C. Soler), Plaça Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (agroecological), Son Ferriol, Son Fuster Vell.

Sunday: Alcudia, Consell (car boot), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi (poligono), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria, Valldemossa.