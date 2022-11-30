Friday, December 2

Cala d'Or - 7.30pm: Christmas tree lights, Papa Noel, Christmas market. Plaça Costa.

Inca - 9pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival; Roberto Fonseca (piano), Andrea Motis (trumpet, vocals), Yandy Martínez (double bass), Nailé Sosa (drums). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15 euros. alternatilla.com / teatreprincipalinca.com.

Manacor - 7.30pm: Christmas lights; Manacor Band of Music and procession. Plaça Sa Bassa.

Palma - 12 noon-11pm: Christmas market. Pueblo Español. Ten euros (adults), two euros (children six to twelve). (Also Saturday and Sunday.)

Palma - 7pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 7pm: Los Fantasmas de Mi Casa, family musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma, 'Ballet Scenes'; Tchaikovsky and others. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Palma - 8pm: Victoria Lerma (Mallorcan singer-songwriter). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 18 euros. palmacultura.cat.

Pollensa - 6pm: Christmas lights. Plaça Major.

Puerto Pollensa - 6pm: Christmas lights. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

Saturday, December 3

Andratx - 10am-9pm: Christmas market; 11am: Folk dance, Aires d'Andratx nursery school; 12 noon: Carols; 5.30pm: Street circus; 6pm: Christmas tree lights; 6.30pm: Big Brothers Band; 7.30pm: Andratx Rock School. Plaça Espanya.

Felanitx - 6pm: Christmas lights. Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida.

Inca - 8pm: Coque Malla, Spanish rock singer and guitarist (acoustic concert). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15-35 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Lluc - 10am to 6pm: Christmas market. By the Sanctuary.

Marratxi - 8pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, Cathedral Choir; Bach 'Magnificat' and other works. Pont d'Inca Church. Bookings, ticketib.com.

Montuiri, Partridge Fair - 6pm: Opening of exhibitions, pipers. Plaça Major. 8pm: Concert - Magalí Sare and Sebastià Gris. El Molinar centre. Ten euros.

Palma - 12 noon / 4.30pm / 7.30pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 6pm: Los Fantasmas de Mi Casa, family musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 8pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival; Pasquale Grasso (guitar), Luigi Grasso (sax), Marko Lohikari (double bass), Joan Terol (drums). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 18 euros (in advance), 20 euros on the door. alternatilla.com / palmacultura.cat.

Vilafranca, Santa Barbara Fiestas - From 9.30am: Santa Barbara workshops; ball de bot folk dance with Aires Vilafranquins, contemporary dance, and swing. Followed by vermutada; 6.30pm-9.30pm: Reggaetonpare, music and games. Josep Maria Llompart Park.

Sunday, December 4

Cala Millor - 5.30pm: Christmas lights. C. Sol / C. Cristòfol Colom.

Lluc - 10am to 6pm: Christmas market. By the Sanctuary.

Montuiri, Partridge Fair - 9am: Partridge contest; 10am: Inauguration of the fair - artisan, ecological, industrial, traditional products; animals' zone. Plaça Major.

Palma - 12 noon / 5pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 6pm: Los Fantasmas de Mi Casa, family musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Porto Cristo - 7.30pm: Christmas lights; Porto Cristo School of Music Choir. Plaça s'Aljub.

Sant Llorenç - 8pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival; Xan Campos (piano), Horacio García (double bass), Iago Fernández (drums). Espai 36, C. Major 36. 18 euros. alternatilla.com / ticketib.com.

Santa Ponsa - 10am-8pm: Christmas market; 11am: Children's dance; 12 noon; Giants and pipers; 1.30pm: Concert - Cabrón; 3pm: Charanga group; 3.30pm: Entertainment from Trencaclosques; 5.30pm: Casa de Andalucia Choir; 6pm: Circ Stromboli. C. Riu Sil.

Son Servera - 8pm: Christmas lights. Plaça Sant Joan.

Vilafranca, Santa Barbara Fiestas - 9am and 10am: Making of bunyol doughnuts. Jaume des Forn and at C. Santa Catalina Thomàs 36. 10am-2pm: Santa Barbara market. 12.30pm: Procession and dance of giants. Plaça Major. 6.45pm: The giant Barbara goes to the church from the town hall. 7pm: Mass, followed by dance of the cavallets, bunyols and mistela. Plaça Major.