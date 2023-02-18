The stunning Mondragó natural park in Mallorca. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma18/02/2023 10:19
Nature, and we’re not talking nudity, is one of Mallorca’s biggest attractions according to TripAdvisor’s ratings over the past twelve months.
The stunning Mondragó natural park in Mallorca. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Nature, and we’re not talking nudity, is one of Mallorca’s biggest attractions according to TripAdvisor’s ratings over the past twelve months.
3 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Ganja Pit Bull NutjobMaybe if you had left Magaluf or Santa Ponca occasionally you might have a different perspective.
Utter rot. I see more Fauna (foxes, deer, muntjacks, rabbits, squirrels, badgers) and birds and flora walking through my local park in one day than I ever saw in Mallorca living there 6 years. I would say its one of the worst places for nature in the world.
Great place for nature. See the local Malloquins in their naturals habitats like Schinkenstrasse and Punta Ballena. Mingle with the strange creatures that descend from enormous floating blocks of flats. Discover the habitats of rare creatures like the British Billionaire and the less rare like the common or garden Billionaire. Truly Mallorca has a lot to offer.