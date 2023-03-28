On Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, Andratx will hold their 39th Fair (agriculture, animal and handicraft). This fair has evolved over the years and nowadays visitors can find a craft market in the gardens of the town hall and the surrounding streets, enjoy performances by folk groups and be entertained by equestrian exhibitions or parades and processions.

Also don't forget to follow the many restaurants that form the “Ruta de la Tapa”, where you can find delicious typical dishes of Mediterranean cuisine, “panades”, “sobrasada” and other cold cuts served with local wines. Here is the programme: Saturday, April 1 4pm - canine contest at Terrassa Barbarossa

5pm - folk dances by Aires D’Andratx school at the town hall

6pm - contest of carriages and mounts at C/Son Lluís

8pm - 14th Tapas Route at Plaça d’Espanya and participating establishments

9pm - music by Versionados at Plaça d’Espanya

11pm - music by Discovers at Plaça d’Espanya. Sunday, April 2 10am - parade by authority figures accompanied by the bagpipers and large figure heads at the town hall//Handicraft market at the town hall and surrounding areas//Livestock contest at C/Son Sampol//Tractors exhibition at PAC parking//

From10am to 2pm - children’s activities at C/Son Bosch

10am - classical car exhibition at Passeig de Son Mas

10.30am - exhibition opening at the town hall

11am - performance by Allegro Combo Jazz at Nou Eix Civic

12pm - folk dance exhibition by Aires d’Andratx at Terrassa Barbarossa//Equestrian exhibition at C/Son Lluís

12.30pm - 6th Chainsaw Competition at C/Son Lluí

1pm - 10th Gastronomic Event//Passeig de Son Mas