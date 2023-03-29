Andratx, Andratx Fair - 5pm: Parade, folk dance and Mallorcan snacks, Col-legi Ramon Llull, Via Joan Riera 15.

Manacor - 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Maria Sardaryan (soprano), Thomas Muller Brachman (baritone), the University of the Balearic Islands Choir; Brahms 'Ein deutsches Requiem'. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. teatredemanacor.cat / simfonicadebalears.com.

Mostra de Cuina de Mallorca - The final of four routes of restaurants promoting island gastronomy, this one for the Pla and Raiguer regions; runs until April 2. mostradecuinademallorca.com.

Palma - 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 8pm: Easter Concert; Ensemble Tramuntana, Cor del Teatre Principal choir. Mozart, Boccherini, Haydn. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-25 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Real Mallorca play at home.

Palma - 9pm: LaLiga Santander; Real Mallorca v. Osasuna. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida Fair - 6pm-midnight: Local bands; food and drink stalls, Plaça Vila; 7pm: Mass, opening address, Easter concert by the Santa Margalida Choir.

Soller - 8pm: Art Vocal Ensemble, Fundació Studium Aureum; Bruckner, Mendelssohn and others. Sant Bartomeu Church. 15 euros. artvocalensemble.cat.

Horse carriage joining at Andratx fair.

Saturday, April 1

Andratx, Andratx Fair - 4pm: Dog morphology competition (basically meaning dog appearance and dimensions), Terrassa Barbarossa, Andratx town hall, Avda. de la Curia. 5pm: Folk dance with the Aires d'Andratx junior school of dance, Town hall; 6pm: Horse carriage joining and mounting competition, C. Son Lluis; 8pm: Tapas route (14 establishments, plus 17 in the marquee), music from Versionados at 9pm and Disccovers at 11pm, Plaça Espanya.

Inca - 7pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, Inca dance schools; Bernstein 'West Side Story'. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 20-25 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Palma - 11am-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 7.30pm: The Film Symphony Orchestra, 'Krypton'. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 40-70 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Porreres - 8pm: Geometrical Sardine (jazz experimental). Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Five euros.

Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida Fair - 5pm: Minorcan horses, Passeig Son Mas; 9pm: Tapas (various bars, price 2.50 euros); 10pm: Super Pop party, Plaça Vila.

Waltraud Mucher and Suzanne Bradbury in Soller.

Soller - 6pm: Easter concert. Mezzosoprano Waltraud Mucher, baritone Claudio Gutmann and pianist Suzanne Bradbury. Capellea de les Escolàpies, C/Batac, 25. Works by Bach, Handel and Pergolesi, Schumann, Dvorák, Mendelssohn, Wolf and C. Franck .15 euros. Students 12//Children free. Reservations, tickets and bizum 650 061 963 and ticketib.com

Santa Margalida Fair.

Sunday, April 2

Andratx, Andratx Fair - 10am: Opening of the fair - Dignitaries, pipers and giants; Artisan market, Town hall and surrounds; Sheep and goats competition, poultry, indigenous breeds, C. Son Sampol; Agricultural machinery, the PAC car park; Classic vehicles, Passeig Son Mas; 10am-2pm: Children's zone and activities, C. Son Bosch; 10.30am: Exhibitions in the town hall cloister and chamber; 11am: Allegro Combo Jazz, between Plaça Espanya and Passeig Son Mas (the 'nou eix civic'); 12 noon: Folk dance with Aires d'Andratx, Terrassa Barbarossa (town hall); Horse show, C. Son Lluis; 12.30pm: Chain saw cutting competition, C. Son Lluis; 1pm: Gastronomy special - 20 bars/restaurants, Passeig Son Mas.

Palma - 11am-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 6pm: Glosa Fest; glosadors from Mallorca and repentistes from Cuba. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 24 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palm Sunday procession.

Palma - 6pm: Palm Sunday procession. From C. Sant Jaume to C. Concepció (Església de la Concepció).

Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida Fair - 10am: Pipers' procession for opening of the fair; artisan products, almond products, books, classic cars, art, birds, sheep, goats, Plaça Vila and surrounds; 5.30pm: Ball de bot folk dance; music from Música Nostra; 7pm: Blessing of the palms and procession.

The funfair in Palma is still taking place until April 16.

Monday, April 3

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Tuesday, April 4

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 8pm: Pau Vallvé, Amulet (pop-rock). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-20 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Santa Ponsa - All day: Santa Ponsa Cup; tournament for football academies. Santa Ponsa Sports Centre, C. Riu Sil. (Until April 9.)

Wednesday, April 5

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Procession of Sant Crist de la Sang.

Thursday, April 6

Magalluf / Santa Ponsa / Son Caliu / Son Ferrer - 5.30pm-9pm: Mallorca International Football Cup; Women's Tournament - Fundación Vicente del Bosque. Magalluf football ground and elsewhere. (Until April 9.) mallorcafootballcup.com.

Palma - 11am-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 7pm: Procession of Sant Crist de la Sang. From Plaça Hospital and back (to Església de l'Anunciació) via La Rambla, Plaça Cort