Fair in Andratx

Fair in Andratx. | MICHELS

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma29/03/2023 17:23
W0

Friday, March 31

Andratx, Andratx Fair - 5pm: Parade, folk dance and Mallorcan snacks, Col-legi Ramon Llull, Via Joan Riera 15.

Manacor - 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Maria Sardaryan (soprano), Thomas Muller Brachman (baritone), the University of the Balearic Islands Choir; Brahms 'Ein deutsches Requiem'. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. teatredemanacor.cat / simfonicadebalears.com.

Mostra de Cuina de Mallorca - The final of four routes of restaurants promoting island gastronomy, this one for the Pla and Raiguer regions; runs until April 2. mostradecuinademallorca.com.

Palma - 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 8pm: Easter Concert; Ensemble Tramuntana, Cor del Teatre Principal choir. Mozart, Boccherini, Haydn. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-25 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

PAMPLONA - FUTBOL - PARTIDO DISPUTADO ENTRE EL C.A. OSASUNA Y EL REAL MALLORCA 1-0.
Real Mallorca play at home.

Palma - 9pm: LaLiga Santander; Real Mallorca v. Osasuna. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida Fair - 6pm-midnight: Local bands; food and drink stalls, Plaça Vila; 7pm: Mass, opening address, Easter concert by the Santa Margalida Choir.

Soller - 8pm: Art Vocal Ensemble, Fundació Studium Aureum; Bruckner, Mendelssohn and others. Sant Bartomeu Church. 15 euros. artvocalensemble.cat.

ANDRATX - CELEBRACION DE LA XXIV FIRA D'ANDRATX.
Horse carriage joining at Andratx fair.

Saturday, April 1

Andratx, Andratx Fair - 4pm: Dog morphology competition (basically meaning dog appearance and dimensions), Terrassa Barbarossa, Andratx town hall, Avda. de la Curia. 5pm: Folk dance with the Aires d'Andratx junior school of dance, Town hall; 6pm: Horse carriage joining and mounting competition, C. Son Lluis; 8pm: Tapas route (14 establishments, plus 17 in the marquee), music from Versionados at 9pm and Disccovers at 11pm, Plaça Espanya.

Inca - 7pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, Inca dance schools; Bernstein 'West Side Story'. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 20-25 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Palma - 11am-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 7.30pm: The Film Symphony Orchestra, 'Krypton'. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 40-70 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Porreres - 8pm: Geometrical Sardine (jazz experimental). Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Five euros.

Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida Fair - 5pm: Minorcan horses, Passeig Son Mas; 9pm: Tapas (various bars, price 2.50 euros); 10pm: Super Pop party, Plaça Vila.

SOLLER. MUSICA. Sant Bartomeu acollÃ­ un magnÃ­fic concert quaresmal de cant i piano.
Waltraud Mucher and Suzanne Bradbury in Soller.
Related news
Palma gets ready for their much aniticipated Easter processions

Holy Week 2023: Times and routes for Palma's processions

Andratx to hold its annual fair this weekend

Soller - 6pm: Easter concert. Mezzosoprano Waltraud Mucher, baritone Claudio Gutmann and pianist Suzanne Bradbury. Capellea de les Escolàpies, C/Batac, 25. Works by Bach, Handel and Pergolesi, Schumann, Dvorák, Mendelssohn, Wolf and C. Franck .15 euros. Students 12//Children free. Reservations, tickets and bizum 650 061 963 and ticketib.com

FIRA DE SANTA MARGALIDA - MIQUEL CIFRE SE DESPIDE COMO ALCALDE DURANTE LA CELEBRACION.
Santa Margalida Fair.

Sunday, April 2

Andratx, Andratx Fair - 10am: Opening of the fair - Dignitaries, pipers and giants; Artisan market, Town hall and surrounds; Sheep and goats competition, poultry, indigenous breeds, C. Son Sampol; Agricultural machinery, the PAC car park; Classic vehicles, Passeig Son Mas; 10am-2pm: Children's zone and activities, C. Son Bosch; 10.30am: Exhibitions in the town hall cloister and chamber; 11am: Allegro Combo Jazz, between Plaça Espanya and Passeig Son Mas (the 'nou eix civic'); 12 noon: Folk dance with Aires d'Andratx, Terrassa Barbarossa (town hall); Horse show, C. Son Lluis; 12.30pm: Chain saw cutting competition, C. Son Lluis; 1pm: Gastronomy special - 20 bars/restaurants, Passeig Son Mas.

Palma - 11am-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 6pm: Glosa Fest; glosadors from Mallorca and repentistes from Cuba. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 24 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

PALMA. SEMANA SANTA. PROCESIONES DE SEMANA SANTA EN PALMA. PROCESION DEL DOMINGO DE RAMOS.
Palm Sunday procession.

Palma - 6pm: Palm Sunday procession. From C. Sant Jaume to C. Concepció (Església de la Concepció).

Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida Fair - 10am: Pipers' procession for opening of the fair; artisan products, almond products, books, classic cars, art, birds, sheep, goats, Plaça Vila and surrounds; 5.30pm: Ball de bot folk dance; music from Música Nostra; 7pm: Blessing of the palms and procession.

PALMA. FERIAS. LA FIRA DEL RAM ESTUVO MUY ANIMADA EN EL DOMINGO DE RAMOS.
The funfair in Palma is still taking place until April 16.

Monday, April 3

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Tuesday, April 4

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 8pm: Pau Vallvé, Amulet (pop-rock). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-20 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Santa Ponsa - All day: Santa Ponsa Cup; tournament for football academies. Santa Ponsa Sports Centre, C. Riu Sil. (Until April 9.)

Wednesday, April 5

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

PALMA. SEMANA SANTA. PROCESIONES DEL JUVES SANTO EN PALMA. PROCESION DEL CRIST DE LA SANG
Procession of Sant Crist de la Sang.

Thursday, April 6

Magalluf / Santa Ponsa / Son Caliu / Son Ferrer - 5.30pm-9pm: Mallorca International Football Cup; Women's Tournament - Fundación Vicente del Bosque. Magalluf football ground and elsewhere. (Until April 9.) mallorcafootballcup.com.

Palma - 11am-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 7pm: Procession of Sant Crist de la Sang. From Plaça Hospital and back (to Església de l'Anunciació) via La Rambla, Plaça Cort