With public holidays this week film times have been changed to this coming Wednesday, April 5 instead of Friday, April 7.

New to Palma theatre is Air showing at Augusta Theatre and The Super Mario Bros at Ocimax Theatre.

The film Air follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro, and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan.

It stars Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Ben Affleck. It lasts 1 hour and 52 minutes and it is rated R. Times to be announced soon.

The animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the story of The Super Mario Bros. on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.

It stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day. It lasts 1 hour and 32 minutes and is rated PG. Times to be announced soon.

The film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will still be showing this week at Rivoli theatre.

Watch this space for upcoming time information.