The Sheep and Goat Fair in Calvia village is back, and with its popular celebrations and traditions. The Fair will have the traditional animal show, the craft and agri-food market, the morphological competition of male sheep of the Mallorcan breed and Mallorcan red breed, and a shearing exhibition. Also the XIV Sheepdog Competition and the Sheep and Goat Show.

Saturday, April 8 10am - A walk through rural roads of Calvià. Gathering at Sa Societat. Registrations to mediambient@calvia.com

11am - GAmes, mask workshoip and animation at the Plaça de l'esglesia Sunday, April 9 From 7pm - Xot-Rock Quintos'02-03: Bingo, pamboli, Plant-ET, DJ Oscar Romero. Tent at the church square Tuesday, April 11 7pm - Tasting workshop: Balearic Islands cheeses. Register at mediambient@calvia.com Wednesday, April 12 7pm - Documentary "Mirall de Terra" at Sa Societat theatre Thursday, April 13 5pm - traditional children's games at Can Verger

6pm Xotjocs 2023: FIFA and pool tournaments at Can Verger Friday, April 14 7pm - Parade through main streets and Jaume III with the bagpipers, glosadors and large figure heads from Sa Societat

10pm - Musical performance by Rap rual at Plaça de les Collidores d'Oliva Saturday, April 15 8.30am - 12pm - animal competition

From 10am - handicraft and food market

11am - storytelling at the Plaça de la Vila

11am - historical and cultural tour of Calvia from Sa Societat

12pm - Music by Suasi at Plaça de la Vila

2pm - Fideua (lunch) at Plaça de les Collidores d’Oliva

4pm - Children animation by Cucorba at Plaça de les Collidores d’Oliva

5.30pm - Sheepdog competition at Ses Quarterades

7pm - Performance by Xanguito Plaça de les Collidores d’Oliva

8pm - Popular BBQ at Plaça de les Collidores d’Oliva

9.30pm - Folk dances by Música Nostra - Plaça de les Collidores d’Oliva Sunday, April 16 From 9am - Sheep and Goat exhibition at church square, handicraft and food market, morphological competition of male sheep and goat

11am - parade at the Carrers Major and Jaume III

11.30am - Tasting of lamb meats, goat and sheep cheeses at the Plaça de la Vila

11.30am - shearing competition

1.30pm - Music by Trescadors at Carrer Major and Madame Gató at Plaça de les Collidores d’Oliva

From 1.30pm - gastronomial route at the Plaça de les Collidores d’Oliva

From 4pm to 8pm - Tardeo at Bar Rosita, Es Trinxet and Sa Central