Films times and showings as of tomorrow (Friday, April 14) for Ocimax, Rivoli, Augusta, CineCiutat, Festival Park and Porto Pi. New this weekend is Beautiful Disaster at Porto Pi. Also on Tuesday screening of Nicholas Cage's film Renfield. Still showing this week are: Air, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Empire of Light, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Cocaine Bear. As a special treat Superman is being shown again to coincede with its 45th Anniversary.

Air (2023)

The film Air follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro, and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan.

It stars Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Ben Affleck. It lasts 1 hour and 52 minutes and it is rated R.

Showtimes at Augusta are: 8.25pm daily

Showtimes at CineCiutat are: 5.05pm (Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue); 7.10pm (Fri & Sat); 7.25pm (Mon, tues, Wed & Thu)

Showtimes at Porto Pi are: 10.30pm daily

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

The animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the story of The Super Mario Bros. on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.

It stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day. It lasts 1 hour and 32 minutes and is rated PG.

Showtimes at Ocimax are: 4.15pm daily

Showtimes at Festival Park are: Showing 12.20pm (Sun); 4.15pm (daily); 6.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed)

Empire of Light (2022)

A drama about the power of human connection during turbulent times, set in an English coastal town in the early 1980s.

Starring Olivia Coleman, Michael Ward and Colin Firth. Lasts 1 hour and 55 minutes and its rated R.

Showtimes at CineCiutat are: 7.05pm (Mon, Wed & Thu); 7.25pm (Sun); 9.15pm (Fri & Sat)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

The film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will still be showing this week at Rivoli theatre.

Showtimes at Rivoli are: 3.45pm daily

Cocaine Bear (2023)

An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converge on a Georgia forest where a huge black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine.

Showtimes at CineCiutat are: 5.10pm (Sat, Sun; Mon, Tue & Wed); 9.25pm (Sat); 9.40pm (Fri); 9.45pm(Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu)

Beautiful Disaster (2023)

College freshman, Abby, tries to distance herself from her dark past while resisting her attraction to bad boy, Travis.

Starring Dylan Sprouse, Virginia Gardner and Autumn Reeser. It lasts 1 hour and 45 minutes and its rated R.

Showtimes at CineCiutat are: at 8.20pm daily

Renfield (2023)

Renfield, Dracula’s henchman and inmate at the lunatic asylum for decades, longs for a life away from the Count, his various demands, and all of the bloodshed that comes with them.

Starring Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage and Awkwafina. Lasts 1 hour and 33 minutes and its rated R.

Showtimes at Festival Park are: 7.40pm (Tue)

Superman (1978)

For its 45th anniversary, CineCiutat will be screening this classic film in English.

Showtimes at CineCiutat are: 7pm (Sat, Sun & Mon)

Aficine Live Music! At Ocimax in Palma

Coldplay Live at River Plate on April 19 at 8pm and April 23 at 5.30pm. Click here for advance tickets.

Eric Clapton: Across 24 Nights Ocimax Showing May 19 at 8pm & May 21 at 6pm. Click here for advance tickets.