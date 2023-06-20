The countdown is on to one of the most eagerly awaited fiestas of the summer: the eve of San Juan. Every June 23rd, which this year falls on a Friday, this event is celebrated in different parts of Mallorca and is considered one of the first after the arrival of summer. During this magical night, bonfires and rituals keep alive the traditions of this festivity that seeks to attract happiness, love and fortune. Although the beaches are the main attractions of the eve of Midsummer's Eve and the place where most people go, there are other activities and proposals to celebrate this great night.

Deya

Sa Cala de Deià will host a night of havaneres and Mediterranean music on Friday at 9pm. The group in charge of the performance and entertainment will be Ben Trempats. Residents who wish to attend should bring dinner and drinks from home and present a ticket, as the seating capacity is 150 people.

Muro

This municipality has a great programme for the fiestas of San Juan. From 10pm onwards, the children's and adults' correfoc will begin at the Antigua Escuela Graduada. Later, at 10.30pm at the Plaça Comte d'Empúries, the verbena and dance night will begin, featuring the Unió Artística Murera music band. And to end the night, at 11.30pm at the Sant Martí square, the Festa jove (Youth party) will take place with Enrrokats and the DJs Butxe B2B, Antartic, Miki X KrIs and Eugeni&Rafel so that you can't stop dancing and enjoy the best hits.

Son Servera

In Son Servera children also have their own party. From 6pm at the Església Nova the "Horabauxa Kids" will be held, where the little ones will enjoy workshops by children's artists and the great musical group Cucorba. Later on, the Gran Revetla de San Juan will also take place. The event, which will begin at 10 pm at the Plaça des Mercat, will feature performances by Trio Aquarius, Ácaros del Son, Val Nou and DJ Simonet.

Palma

On June 23rd, the Parc de la Mar will host the great fiesta of Sant Joan. The activities will kick off at 8.30pm with a children's correfoc (fire run) and will continue at 9pm with performances by folk music and dance with al-Mayurqa. At 10pm the proclamation will be read and another correfoc will take place, in which seven groups of demons and three fire beasts will take part. And to end the evening, the group O-Erra will perform in concert at 11.45pm.

Calvia

The Plaza de La Pinada in Santa Ponsa will host a free concert by Cadena 100 to liven up this great night. Starting at 9.30pm, musical performances by Despistaos and La Canción del Verano will perform on stage. Meanwhile, on the Playa des Carregador beach in Palmanova there will be a batucada at 8.30pm, and from 9.15pm onwards the Melodia FM party will be held free of charge. The music will be provided by Discovers and DJs Fernando Megía, Juan Campos and Txema Sánchez.

Beaches

Finally, most people decide to go to a beach on the night of San Juan. The most common ones for this party are usually: Palmanova, El Arenal, Sa Ràpita, Santa Ponsa or Puerto Alcudia. There people usually bring their dinner and drinks and perform the most typical rituals of a night like this.