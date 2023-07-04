Every Mallorcan has their own special place. And it’s no wonder, the island is full of marvellous spots where you can enjoy a sunset. Although everyone may have their own tastes, it is true that there are a couple of places that compete for the title of the best sunset. Because of its incredible landscapes, its cliffs or its calm sea, it is one of the best plans to do in the evenings, and besides being spectacular, it is also one of the cheapest.

Sa Foradada.

The Sa Foradada viewpoint, in the heart of the Tramuntana coast, is a classic. From its high vantage point you can contemplate a unique sunset over an infinite sea. Moreover, while you enjoy the scenery, you can have a beer or a soft drink at the beach bar that is open at the viewpoint. This is not the only place in the Serra de Tramuntana where you can enjoy this spectacle; in Banyalbufar you can find the Torre de ses Ànimes. In the area of Santa Ponsa it is possible to enjoy the sunset with views of the Malgrats islands and the islet of El Toro, both protected as Marine Reserves.

Puerto Pollensa.

Puerto Soller is another of the best places to contemplate how the sun melts into the sea, going into the coves around the port is ideal to enjoy the tranquillity of the golden hour of the day. Moving a little further away from the coast, you can travel to the mountain of Randa. Nestled in the geographical epicentre of Mallorca, from its privileged position you can enjoy a hypnotically beautiful view of the sunset. Continuing along the Tramuntana is Sa Calobra, one of the most photographed and incredible places. Here you can find two beaches, the one that gives its name to the place, and another larger one with the mouth of the Torrent de Pareis. Two rocky cliffs that make it a unique place.

Torre de ses Ànimes in Banyalbufar.

Following the trail of the best sunsets in Mallorca, one of the best known and most valued is that of the viewpoint d’es Colomer, in Pollensa, an essential visit that holds, for many, the best panoramic view of the sunset. Another classic is to watch the sunset from the beach of Es Trenc, and during the summer months the beach bars offer live music and the possibility of having a drink while you enjoy the sunset.

Sunset in Puerto Pollensa.

One thing is clear, wherever you look there is always a place to enjoy one of the most magical moments of the day. The island has an infinite number of places, whether in the mountains or on the coast, where you can enjoy a marvellous sunset to end the day.