Alaro - 9pm: Sheela Gathright & Afro-Soul. Son Tugores Park Amphitheatre. Free.

Alcudia, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7.30pm: Procession of giants and batucada. From Porta des Moll. 8pm: Opening address and music from Dragonera Tango. Can Torró Library terrace, C. Serra.

Algaida, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 8pm: Line dance. In the square.

Cala Bona, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7pm: Pipers and batucada. Passeig Magdalena Rigo. 9pm: Ball de bot with Sa Revetla. 11pm: Party (dress as sailors); DJs. At the fishermen's pier.

Cala Figuera, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 10pm: Folk dance and music with S'Estol d'es Gerricó and Sonadors Sonats. The pier.

Cala Ratjada, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 10.30pm: Rock Sons and DJs; '80s music. Plaça Pins.

Es Capdellà, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 6.30pm: Water fight. C. Platges car park. 9pm: Demons of Calvia Vila. Plaça Joana Nogués. 10.30pm: Line dance followed by concerts by Tom Trovador and Mala Hierba. Plaça Sa Vinya.

Inca - From 6.30: Various artists for grand party to celebrate Inca Pride. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies. Free.

Llubi - 7pm: Damaris Gelabert, 25th anniversary concert with Grow Up Singing Band; family concert. Sports centre. Free.

Magalluf - 10pm: Monica Naranjo (pop, electronica, dance). Old Aquapark, Camí Porrassa. From 39 euros. esjardimallorca.com.

Montuiri - 8pm: Tomeu Quetglas (singer-songwriter). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

Palma - 6.30pm / 10pm: The Hole X; theatre, circus and cabaret show. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com / theholeshow.com.

Palma - 7pm: David Aledo (vocals, guitars), Rogerio Santos (percussion); tribute to Brazilian musician and composer Caetano Veloso. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. Free (with booking). caixaforum.org.

Palma - From 8.30pm: 19th anniversary of Bar Flexas; various artists, food trucks. Parc de la Mar. Free.

Palma - 8.30pm: SimfoVents Palma; works by Falla, Turina and others. Bellver Castle. Free.

Palmanova - 10pm: Cinema, West Side Story. Es Carregador beach. Free.

Petra, Santa Praxedis Fiestas - 10.30pm: Petra Band of Music and DJ Rigo. Plaça Sant Juniper Serra.

Portocolom - 9pm: Tiavoli Ensemble (violins, flute, bassoon, baroque guitar, percussion, harpsichord). At the church.

Puerto Andratx, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 11am / 4.30pm: Regattas. 8pm: Rhythmic gymnastics. La Lonja. 10pm: Correfoc; Dimonis Dragomonis. Along the front line. 12 midnight: Decontrobando, Horris Kamoi, Islanders. La Lonja.

Sa Pobla, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 8pm: Opening address. By the town hall.

Sa Rapita, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9pm: Procession with giants, bears, batucada and others; 9.30pm: Pa amb oli supper (tickets, ten euros, in advance from the civic centre); 10.30pm: Folk dance with Brot de Taperera; 11.30pm: Versionados and DJ. Avda. Miramar.

Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 9pm: The Hawaiians, Butxe&Antarctic and others. Pub Es Colomer.

Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 9pm: Ben Lligat (havaneres songs), Orquestra Galatzó, Negre, Baix'n'Nicotina. Plaça Nova.

Sineu - 10pm: David Gómez; one piano and 200 candles. Finca Cas Pianista, Ctra. Sineu-Ariany. 30 euros. davidgomezpiano.com.

Son Carrió - 9pm: Vicenç Pérez (clarinet), Pau Roca (piano). At the church. Free.

Valldemossa - 8pm: Mariona Forteza (singer-songwriter). Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna 4. Free.

Saturday, July 15

Alaro - 9pm: Prayer (Bon Jovi tribute). Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Ten euros.

Alcudia, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 10pm: Roman Party with DJs. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria.

Algaida, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm-2am: Algaidavessa; Craft beers, food trucks, music from Cirko, The Hawaiians and DJs. C. Sa Tanqueta car park.

Arta - 9pm: Big Yuyu (blues, rock). Arta Theatre (terrace), C. Ciutat 1. Pay as you wish.

Binissalem, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm-midnight: Shopping Night; numerous businesses with stalls in the street. 9pm: Sa Nostra Foundation Choir. Casal de Cultura Can Gelabert, C. Portella.

Cala Bona, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9pm: Al fresco supper, tickets six euros from tourist information offices. Fishermen's pier.

Cala d'Or - 9pm: Maria Bertomeu (Valencian singer). Es Forti. 12-15 euros. lallunaenvers.cat.

Cala Figuera, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 10pm: Trio Acuarius, Eva & Kool Katz, Cala Figuera Olé party. The pier.

Cala Ratjada, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 10.30pm: Los Javaloyas, Sustrandos, Rodamons, Valnou. Plaça Pins.

Can Picafort - From 4pm: Reggaeton Beach Festival; Jhayco, Justin Quiles and others. Son Baulo. 60 euros. reggaetonbeachfestival.com.

Es Capdellà, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 6.30pm: Children's entertainment; 10.30pm: Correfoc; Dimonis de Calvia Vila; 10.30pm: Night party, with DJs, La Canción del Verano. Plaça Sa Vinya.

Inca - 10pm: Ojete Calor (Spanish electro-pop). General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. conartes.es.

Magalluf - 10pm: Abbey Road (Beatles tribute). Old Aquapark, Camí Porrassa. From 19 euros. esjardimallorca.com.

Palma - 6.30pm / 10pm: The Hole X; theatre, circus and cabaret show. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com / theholeshow.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: Paloma Chiner (soprano), Pablo García-Berlanga (harpsichord), Jorge Fanjul (cello). Santa Tereseta Church, C. Pilar Juncosa 13. 15 euros. euroclassics.es.

Petra, Santa Praxedis Fiestas - From 12 noon: Festa de ses Clovelles (Almond shells fiesta). Initial gathering by the church. Finishes at 9pm.

Pollensa - 8.30pm: Sons de Nit 2023; Roberto Fonseca, Ermanno Panta, Banda Zeitun (Cuban jazz, soul, funk). Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 25 euros. fonart.com.

Porto Cristo, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 6.30pm: Martial arts festival; 9.30pm: Party. Passeig Sirena.

Raïm Wine Fest in Portocolom.

Portocolom - 6pm-2am: Raïm Wine Fest; itinerant promotion for Vi de la Terra Mallorca wines featuring various bodegas plus food trucks. Sa Bassa Nova.

Puerto Andratx, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 12 noon: Exhibition of classic vehicles. Fishing boats pier. 8pm: Horse show. Along the front line. 12 midnight: Bosc, E-Volution, Ves-hi Tu. La Lonja.

Puerto Pollensa, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7.30pm: Children's entertainment with Cucorba. Plaça Miquel Capllonch. 10.30pm: La Gola beach party with DJs.

Sa Coma, Summer Fiestas - 10pm: Cinema al fresco; La Ciudad Perdida (The Lost City). Avda. Palmeres roundabout.

Sa Pobla, Santa Margalida Fiestas - From 11am: Fiesta of Cap de Bou de Talapi. Plaça Major starting point.

Sa Rapita, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 5.30pm: Children's party. Plaça Pins. 9pm: Choral concert. At the church. Five euros. 11pm: Trio Acuarius and Los Xilvars; 12 midnight: Fireworks. Avda. Miramar.

Santa Eugenia - 6.30pm: Performing Arts Show; Santa Eugenia pipers. Plaça Bernat. Plus performances in various locations.

Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 6.30pm: Procession of pipers and whistlers. 7.30pm: Children's entertainment. Plaça Vila.

Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 7pm: Traditional games plus DJ; 11pm: Gas Butàno, Disccovers, Madona and DJ. Plaça Nova.

Sineu - 8.30pm: Dragonera Tango; quartet of bandoneon, violin, piano and double bass. Sant Francesc Cloister, C. Sant Francesc 10. Five euros. festivalmusicasineu.com / ticketib.com.

Soller - 8.30pm: Nafas Ensemble (violin/viola, cello, double bass, guitar/lute/percussion). Casal de Cultura - Museu de Soller, C. Sa Mar 13. Ten euros.

La Beata fiestas in Valldemossa.

Valldemossa, La Beata Fiestas - 6.30pm: Procession - Montuiri Band of Music and members of the Valldemossa Band of Music. 10pm: Proclamation of the heiress and ladies of honour; opening address; music from Trio California and Societat Anònima. Plaça Cartoixa.

Vilafranca, La Beata Fiestas - 12 noon: Lunchtime party, Filharmònica Porrerenca. Plaça Major. 2pm: Lunch (tickets had to have been bought by July 11), followed by music from Reggaentonpare, Horris Kamoi and DJs. Plaça Centenaris.

Procession of the image in Cala Ratjada.

Sunday, July 16

Algaida, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Mass, followed by music from Marga Pocoví and Biel Tous; 9pm: Concert - Maria Zanoguera i Reunits ('60s and '70s music). Placeta Església.

Binissalem, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 8pm: Al fresco supper and havaneres concert. In aid of children's cancer charity. Plaça Església. 15 euros, tickets by July 14 from the town hall.

Cala Bona, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 10am: Slingshot into the sea. 7.30pm: Mass, followed by flotilla with the image. 11pm: Fireworks.

Cala Figuera, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 6pm: Mass, dance of offer, procession to the beach and then flotilla with the image. 10pm: Concert - Roxy Kin.

Cala Ratjada, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7.45pm: Procession with the image from the church. 8pm: Mass, followed by flotilla. 10pm: Fireworks. 11pm: Concert by Femení Plural.

Can Picafort - From 4pm: Reggaeton Beach Festival; Arcángel, Eladio Carrió and others. Son Baulo. 60 euros. reggaetonbeachfestival.com.

Colonia Sant Pere - 8.30pm: Tiavoli Ensemble (violins, flute, bassoon, baroque guitar, percussion, harpsichord). At the church. Voluntary donations.

Es Capdella will have folk dances.

Es Capdellà, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 12 noon: Mass. 3.30pm: Children's water party. Football ground. 8pm: Tribute to senior citizens and folk dance. Plaça Sa Vinya.

Inca - 9pm: Inca Jazz 2023; Joan Vila (piano). Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies. Three euros (benefit donation).

Llubi - 8.30pm: Sons de Nit 2023; Clara Peya (jazz, experimental pianist) plus Mar Grimalt (Mallorcan singer). Sa Farinera Cultural Centre, C. Creu 18. 18 euros. fonart.com.

Magalluf - 10pm: Bresh (Argentine reggaeton, pop, electronica). Old Aquapark, Camí Porrassa. From 24 euros. esjardimallorca.com.

Palma - From 5pm: Argentina Fest; Airbag, Coti and others. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 60 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palma - 5.30pm: The Hole X; theatre, circus and cabaret show. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com / theholeshow.com.

Petra, Santa Praxedis Fiestas - 10pm: Concert by the Petra pipers. Escoles Velles.

Porto Cristo, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7pm: Mass, floral offer and flotilla with the image.

Fira Marinera in Portocolom.

Portocolom, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - From 6pm: Fira Marinera. Plaça Sant Jaume and adjoining streets. 7pm: Mass, dance of offer, procession and flotilla.10pm: Arpellots (Havaneres songs). Mollet d'en Perelló.

Puerto Andratx, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 8pm: Mass. 8.45pm: Hymn, 'Salve Marinera'. Port square. 9pm: Flotilla with the image. 10.30pm: Orquestra Galatzó. La Lonja.

Puerto Pollensa, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 12.30pm: CircArt; Tartana. Plaça Miquel Capllonch. 6.30pm: Mass, followed by procession with the images and flotilla. 11pm: Correfoc; Dimonis Ca de Bou (Pollensa), Dimonis de sa Pedrera (Muro). From Plaça Miquel Capllonch to La Gola. 12 midnight: Fireworks at La Gola beach.

Sa Coma, Summer Fiestas - 1pm: Paella and musical entertainment. 17 euros from the town hall office.

Sa Pobla, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 6pm: Pony rides. Passeig Tren. 8.30pm: Sports awards. Plaça Alexandre Ballester. 9pm: Quiz night. Plaça Major.

Sa Rapita, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7pm: Mass and flotilla with the image. Yacht club. 8.45pm: Folk dance with Brot de Taperera. By the church.

Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 9.30pm: Concert - Santa Margalida Band of Music, '70s and '80s disco music. Plaça Església.

Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 9pm: Concert - Santa Maria Band of Music. Plaça Nova.

Valldemossa, La Beata Fiestas - 7pm: Folk dance, Valldemossa School of Mallorcan Folk Dance and Music. Costa Nord.

Vilafranca, La Beata Fiestas - 8.30pm: Al fresco supper, line and ballroom dance. Plaça Centenaris.