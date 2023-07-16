Alcudia, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 10pm: Theatre, Boeing Boeing. Plaça de Bous (bullring).

Binissalem, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6.30pm: Animalades Submarines; children's entertainment. Plaça Església.

Petra, Santa Praxedis Fiestas - 7.30pm: Children's entertainment with Astronautes Estrellats. Plaça Sant Juniper Serra. 10pm: Encerta-la. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Porto Cristo - 8.30pm: Ars Antiqua ensemble and choir; Handel, Purcell and others. At the church. Free.

Sa Coma, Summer Fiestas - 7pm: Children's games, foam party and disco. Avda. Palmeres roundabout.

Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 7pm: Smashing of pots; 9.30pm: Jewel races and resistance races. Plaça Vila.

Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 7pm: Children's entertainment with Tipi Tipi Top. Plaça Nova. 9.30pm: Night bike ride. Sports centre.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 9.30pm: Dance of giants, followed by opening address and performance by Ordi Broix. Placeta S'Abeurador.

Algaida celebrates Sant Juame Fiestas.

Tuesday, July 18

Alcudia, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6pm: Children's games. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria.

Algaida, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Firing of rockets. 7.30pm: Bigheads and Algaida Band of Music. From Casa de la Vila. 10pm: Folk dance and music with Roada. In the square.

Colonia Sant Pere - 8.30pm: Tomeu Manresa (organ), Roberto Morcillo (trumpet). At the church. Voluntary donations.

Petra, Santa Praxedis Fiestas - 7pm: Children's batucada. Plaça Sant Juniper Serra.

Pollensa - 8pm: Night of rock; Boiled and Friends, Tupper. Ca n'Escarrintxo. Donations to local charities.

Portocolom - 8.30pm: Ars Antiqua ensemble and choir; Handel, Purcell and others. At the church. Free.

Sa Coma, Summer Fiestas - 18pm: Line dance, Crossfit, salsa, pole dance. Avda. Palmeres roundabout.

Sa Pobla, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 8.30pm: Night race. Plaça Major.

Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 9.30pm: Santa Margalida School of Ball de Bot, pipers and whistlers, Es Revelters; night of folk dance and music. Plaça Vila.

Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 5pm: Children's water party. Plaça Nova.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 10pm: Concert of Latin American music by the Santanyi Band of Music.

Valldemossa, La Beata Fiestas - 8pm: Start of the novena (nine days of devotion) for Santa Catalina Thomàs. At the church.

Wednesday, July 19

Alcudia, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6pm: Children's water and foam party. Passeig Pere Ventayol. 6pm: Reggaeton festival with DJs; ages 12 to 17. Bullring.

Algaida, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 5pm: Traditional games and water party; (ages three to 12). In the square. 10pm: Concert - Algaida Band of Music. Plaça Sitjar.

Binissalem, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Binissalem Band of Music procession from Can Gelabert to Plaça Església, followed by concert at 8.30pm.

Calvia, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 10pm: DJ party. Football ground.

Pianist Dina Nédeltcheva will perform in Deya.

Deya - 9pm: Deya International Music Festival, Dina Nédeltcheva (piano); Chopin, Granados and others. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 25 euros. dimf.com.

Felanitx, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 7pm: Procession with cavallets, demons and bigheads. 10pm: Compline service. 11pm: Dos Pájaros Contracantan (Serrat-Sabina tribute). Plaça Font de Santa Margalida.

Palma - 8.30pm: The Hole X; theatre, circus and cabaret show. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com / theholeshow.com.

Petra, Santa Praxedis Fiestas - 4.30pm: Children's water and foam party. Ca s'Escolana. 9.30pm: Ballroom and line dance. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Puerto Portals - 6pm-midnight: The Sunset Market.

Sa Coma, Summer Fiestas - 7pm-10.30pm: Market. Plaça Mercat. 8pm: Tapas route; various bars. 8.30pm: Art in the street, Yehu (strings duo), Sant Llorenç Band of Music. Avda. Baladres.

Sa Pobla, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 8pm: Tortilla contest. Plaça Major.

Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 10pm: Dance with Orquestra Aquarius and Yesterday. Plaça Vila.

Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 7.30pm: Giants procession. Avda. Jaume III. 9pm: Trempó salad (one euro), folk dance and music, karaoke. Plaça Nova.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6pm: Procession by giants from Plaça Major. 7pm: Ball de bot folk dance by various schools of dance; 9pm: Folk dance with Es Jai de sa Barraqueta and Xicalènia. Placeta Canal.

Petra celebrate Santa Praxedis Fiestas with their demon.

Thursday, July 20

Alcudia, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 9pm: Al fresco supper and bingo. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria. Five euros, bookings by July 18 at the auditorium or town hall offices in the port.

Algaida, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 9pm: S'Arrual Jazz Mort; ensaimada, ice cream and raffle. Five euros, cancer charity benefit; tickets in advance (from municipal offices). In the square.

Andratx - 10pm: Nits a la Fresca 2023; Diablous in Música Company. Son Mas cloister (town hall). Free.

Binissalem, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6pm: Children's water party. Plaça Església. 9pm: Los Ritmos Salvajes (garage pop), Hombre Lobo Internacional (rock). Casal de Cultura Can Gelabert, C. Portella.

Calvia, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6pm: Horses. Es Pac. 9pm: Al fresco supper; 10pm: Calvia Band of Music. Plaça Collidores d'Oliva.

Felanitx, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 8pm: Eucharist. 10pm: Folk dance and music with Abeniara and S'Estol des Gerricó . Plaça Font de Santa Margalida.

Palma - 8.30pm: Capella Mallorquina choir, Andratx municipal and children's choirs. Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. Free.

Palma - 8.30pm: José Maria Núñez Rosselló (composer, inventor); new work called Opium. Sala Dante, Camí Jesús 54. Ten euros.

Palma - 8.30pm / 10pm: Lost in Translation (Mallorcan rock, jazz band). CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. Free (with booking). caixaforum.org.

Palma - 8.30pm: The Hole X; theatre, circus and cabaret show. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com / theholeshow.com.

Palma - 9.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Hyung-ki Joo (piano); Ravel and others. Bellver Castle. 25-30 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / ticketib.com.

Palma - 9.30pm: Diana di l'Alba (Corsican singer-songwriter); Mediterranean music. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free.

Palma - 10pm: Al fresco cinema, David Lynch's Eraserhead. Fundació Miró, C. Saridakis 29. Free. miromallorca.com.

Petra, Santa Praxedis Fiestas - 10am: Collection of "jewels" by the demon and pipers. From Casa de la Vila. 8.15pm: Demon and the Petra Band of Music. 9pm: Compline service.

Puerto Portals - 6pm-midnight: The Sunset Market.

Sa Coma, Summer Fiestas - 8pm: Multicultural Night, tapas from various countries; 8.30pm: Ball de bot with Va de Jota; 9pm: Folk dance and music with Nirabé and Esclafits i Castanyetes. Avda. Palmeres roundabout.

Sa Pobla, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 11am: Mass. Crestatx Oratory. 6pm: Obstacle races. Sports centre. 9.30pm: Concert - Sa Pobla Choir. Plaça Major.

Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 5pm: Children's water party. Plaça Vila. 8pm: Mass, pipers and whistlers and giants.

Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 12 noon: Jewel races. Plaça Nova. 8pm: Mass.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 5.30pm: Children's water party. At the sports centre. 9pm: Pa amb oli al fresco, tickets in advance from the town hall. Plaça Major.

Valldemossa, La Beata Fiestas - 6pm: MAAD, artisan, art and design market. Plaça Cartoixa.

Vilafranca, La Beata Fiestas - 7.30pm: Scooters, skateboards competitions, followed by DJ Oscar Romero (for ages 12 to 16). Parc Josep Maria Llompart.