I like nothing better than going to a Mallorcan market which take place across the island throughout the year and you are spoilt for choice. Now, some of the markets are very similar; in fact they have the same stall holders who just travel around the island but there are some which are very different.

1. Consell car boot sale.

This is my favourite! Anyone who loves the top BBC show, Bargain Hunt, will love the market at Consell which takes place every Sunday. Here you will find anything from a second hand push-chair to an antique box. Plenty of stalls offering "bargains" of all types. The only low point is that, as a result of its popularity, parking can be a problem.

2. Pollensa market

This also takes place on Sunday and I would say that it is a cut above other similar markets on the island. There are a wide range of gifts on sale along with fresh fruit and vegetables.

3. Sineu market

This could be described as one of more traditional because there is even livestock on sale. Don't forget to try some of the frito mallorquin, Sineu is the home of this popular dish. The market takes places on Wednesday.

4. Andratx market

This is a large event which attracts people from across the island with scores of stalls of all types. The fresh fruit and vegetables are first rate. Can get rather crowded during the summer months. Takes place on a Wednesday.

5. Inca

This is the king of all local markets. Hundreds of stalls stretching out across the town. If travelling from Palma don't forget that you can take the train. It take places on a Thursday.