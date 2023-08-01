Sara Baras takes to the stage at the Es Jardi festival in Magalluf tomorrow (Wednesday) night having recently taken the UK by storm when she opened the annual Flamenco festival at Sadler’s Wells with her new show Alma.

The show received amazing reviews and she was also finally able to collect her Olivier award for outstanding achievement in dance.

The Olivier Awards are one of England’s most prestigious awards in the field of performing arts and theatre.

These awards are given by The Society of London Theatre to highlight the most brilliant and talented shows that have been performed on stage in England during the year.

These awards honour the British actor and director Laurence Olivier, considered by critics to be the greatest performer of the 20th century. That is why the Olivier Awards have become the most prestigious recognition in England.

Alma means soul, and it combines bolero and flamenco in tribute to Baras’s father, Cayetano Pereira, who died in January.

The forms combine to create a two-hour show of contrasts, of music beautifully played and sung, of dances switching between group efforts for five women and one man and individual displays of technique.