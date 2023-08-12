In September's National Geographic Traveller UK, there is a four-page report about Palma's gastronomy. Written by Lorna Parkes, who is a commissioning editor for the magazine, it is based on a visit she made in June and which was organised by the Palma 365 Tourism Foundation.

Parkes describes Palma as "one of the most exciting gastronomic cities in Spain", attributing this to the way in which local chefs have revitalised old recipes with traditional ingredients. For her, Palma has become "the epicentre of contemporary Spanish gastronomy".

Highlighted in the report are a tasting menu from Michelin-starred chef (and Bulletin contributor) Marc Fosh and dinners at La Rosa Vermuteria and De Tokio a Lima (Hotel Can Alomar). She stayed at the Hotel Can Cera, one of Palma's boutique hotels.

Palma town hall says that the foundation has focused on promoting Palma as a cosmopolitan, modern, open and sustainable city with a wide range of quality offers 365 days a year. For the British market, it showcases the city's gastronomy, culture, heritage and art.

The magazine has over 170,000 readers. The town hall adds that this type of promotion is having positive results among supplier markets; there are similar reports targeting the likes of the American and German markets.