Monday, August 28

Ariany, Mare de Déu d'Atotxa Fiestas - 10.30am: Traditional games. Plaça Major. 4pm: Water games. Sports centre. 10pm: Playback contest and fire crackers. Plaça Major.

Felanitx, Sant Agustí Fiestas - 11am: Solemn eucharist; followed by dance of cavallets and giants and procession with demons and bigheads. 8pm: IPops and DJs. Sa Torre Municipal Park. Free.

Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the Streets; Afrobeat. By the tourist information office. Free.

Sant Joan, Sant Joan (Degollat) Fiestas - 5.30pm: Sa Condemna (pictured above). From C. Sa Princesa. 7.30pm: Rabiosa - demons leave the Cultural Centre. 10.30pm: Filharmonica Porrerenca. By the bell tower. 00.15am: Fireworks. Es Camp. 00.30am: Orquestra Calypso. Plaça Constitució.

Santa Margalida, La Beata Fiestas - 5pm: Children's water party. Plaça Vila.

S'Arracó, Summer Fiestas - 11am: Solemn mass, dance of offer. 7.30pm: Concert - Coral Veus de Ponent choir. At the church. 9pm: Senior citizens' supper, music from Joan i Simó. Plaça Weyler.

Tuesday, August 29

Pollensa - 8pm: Night of reggae; Dub Machinist, Dorsal Live Dub, Mufasa Soundsystem. Ca n'Escarrintxo. Donations to local charities.

Sant Joan, Sant Joan (Degollat) Fiestas - 9am: Wake-up by pipers. 9.30am: Demons and bigheads from the Cultural Centre. 11.30am: Solemn mass; dance by Aires de Pagesia with the pipers. 12.30pm: Jewel races. C. Major. 8pm: Various choirs and Orquestra Llauseta. At Els Calderers. 10.30pm: Correfoc; Diables de Sant Joan, Corb de Sant Nofre, Batukada Pachawans. Plaça Constitució.

S'Arracó, Summer Fiestas - 5pm: Traditional games, followed by children's foam party and DJ. Plaça Weyler.

Wednesday, August 30

Deya - 9pm: Deya International Music Festival, Young Ho Park (piano); Beethoven, Ravel and others. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 25 euros. dimf.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: Cartes a Bach, suites for cello; Guillem Fiol (cello), Carme Garí, Maria Estelrich (soprano), Nathalie Quaglia (dance). Bellver Castle. 20 euros.

Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the Streets; Piolet Swing, Pep Toni & Julie. By the tourist information office. Free.

Sa Pobla - 10pm: Mallorca Jazz Sa Pobla; Huiaifàs Ensemble (34 jazz, classical and traditional musicians). Parc Can Cirera Prim. Five euros. sapobla.cat.

Santa Margalida, La Beata Fiestas - 9.30pm: Folk dance with Santa Margalida School of Ball de Bot, Aires Vileros, Sarau Alcudienc and pipers and whistlers. Plaça Vila.

Thursday, August 31

Alcudia - 9pm: Via Fora 2023; five dramatised scenes from Alcudia's history performed at different points by the walls. From Porta des Moll. Free.

Andratx - 10pm: Nits a la Fresca 2023; Judit Neddermann (Catalan pop). Son Mas Cloister (town hall). Free.

Binissalem - 9pm: Baba Ganoush; swing - clarinet, cello, accordion and double bass. Casal de Cultura Can Gelabert, C. Portella. Free.

Felanitx - 9pm: Maia Planas (soprano), Pablo López (tenor), David Mohedano (piano); operatic selections. Felanitx Conservatory Gardens, C. Rector Planes 38.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas - 6.30pm: Procession of pipers, bigheads and giants. From the town hall. 7pm: Opening address for the fiestas. Plaça Espanya. 9pm: Tapas route.

Palma - 8pm: Acadèmia 1830, Quiteria Muñoz (soprano); Mozart arias. Bellver Castle. Ten euros.

Santa Margalida, La Beata Fiestas - 9.45pm: Playback contest. Plaça Vila.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas - 8pm: Opening addresses. Creu de Santa Ponça.

S'Arracó, Summer Fiestas - 8pm: Folk dance, Aires d'Andratx; 9pm: Al fresco supper, DJ. Tickets 20 euros in advance. Plaça Weyler.

Valldemossa - From 6pm: Artdemossa; exhibitions, stalls, music. Various locations.

Vilafranca, Melon Fair and Fiestas - 8.30pm: Melon eating contest. Plaça Tomeu Penya.