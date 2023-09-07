Friday, September 8

Arta, Arta Fair - 6pm: Children's workshops. Na Batlessa gardens. 9.30pm: Xisk, Plan-ET (alternative electronic music). Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Free.

Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas - 8am: Wake-up; Lira Esporlerina Band of Music. 11.30am: Solemn mass, choir. 6.30pm: Races. Ctra. Nova. 10pm: Folk dance with Sargantana. Plaça Vila.

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas - 8pm-12 midnight: Goletart; art exhibition. C. Goleta, Plaça Metge Borràs, Plaça Olla.

Buger - 6pm: Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Waltraud Mucher (mezzosoprano), Pedro Aguiló (piano). Sant Pere Church. 20 euros. ticketib.com.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu Fiestas - 8.30pm: Concert by Suasi. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Cala Sant Vicente - 8.30pm: Greek Summer Night; market, performance, buffet. Cala Barques / Plaça dels Pins. Reservations, ticketib.com.

Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti Fiestas - 11.30pm: IPops and DJs.

Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx Fiestas - 12 noon: Solemn mass, dance of the Costitx bulls and demon. 5pm: Jewel races, then almond sack races. Plaça Jardí. 8.30pm: Children's festival; 11.30pm: Comedy with Xavi Canyelles. Plaça Mare de Déu.

Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge Fiestas - 9.30am: Firing of rockets. 10am: Procession by the Soller Band of Music. 10.30am: Solemn mass. 8pm: Firing of rockets. 10pm: Quartet Marítim, Dirty Jobs. Plaça Espanya.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas - 11am: Eucharist followed by procession of giants and pipers. 1.30pm: Jewel races. Plaça Jardí Ajuntament. 6pm: Children's entertainment; 7.30pm: Judo exhibition; 10pm: Comedy. Plaça Espanya.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut Fiestas - 11am: Mass, dance of offer. 12 noon: Jewel races. Plaça Pou. 8pm: Solemn mass. 10.30pm: Orquestra Galatzó, Islanders, DJ. Plaça Pou.

Palma - 1pm-4.30pm / 8pm-11pm: Maris Galicia (Galician seafood festival). Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Every day; Sunday 1pm-4.30pm only.)

Porreres - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival, Riu Dolç Brass Quintet; Falla, Puccini and others. Sa Bassa Rotja, Camí de sa Pedrera s/n. 25 euros. dimf.com.

Puerto Soller - 8.30pm: Ensemble Tramuntana (below); Boccherini, Schubert. Museu del Mar, C. Santa Catalina de Alexandria 54. 15 euros. ticketib.com.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas - 12 noon-1am: Mediaeval market. Promenade, C. Balneari, Avda. Rei en Jaume 1. 8pm: Moors parade. From Plaça Pinada. 10pm: Estados de Ánimo, Valnou, DJ. Plaça Pinada.

S'Arracó, Summer Fiestas - 7pm: Procession for Mare de Déu de la Trapa, solemn mass and dance of offer. 9pm: Folk dance, Aires d'Andratx. Plaça Weyler.

Vilafranca - 11.30pm: Melorock; Reggaetonpare, Animos Parrec. Plaça Centenaris.

Saturday, September 9

Alcudia - 8.30pm: Alcudia Jazz Festival; Oriol Vallès Quartet. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Oriol Vallès is one of Spain's leading jazz trumpeters. Born into a musical family in Terrassa, Catalonia in 1993, he has studied in the US at the Manhattan School of Music. Mark Gardner, writing in the UK's Jazz Journal, has described Vallès as a "vigorous trumpet player who exhibits a clear Freddie Hubbard influence". "Without knowing who they are, this band could fool anyone into thinking their work is a contemporary New York record. They are that good."

He has been involved with a number of recordings, one of them a solo work. His most recent album, released earlier this year, is called 'Cap Clar' (Clear Head) and was recorded with his quartet of Xavi Torres (keyboards), Giuseppe Campisi (double bass) and Andreu Pitarch (drums). It is this quartet who open this year's Alcudia Jazz Festival.

Arta, Arta Fair - 10am: Guided tours of Ses Païsses talayotic site. Registrations, WhatsApp 609 309 443. 6.30pm: Procession with folk group Esclafits i Castanyetes. From the theatre. 7pm: Moyà Tast; wine-tasting, salads and pastries. Licors Moyà, C. 31 de Març 11. 15 euros. 9pm: Folk dance show. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Five euros. 10.30pm: Andreu Galmés Jazz Trio. Na Batlessa gardens. Free.

Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas - 7pm: Tardeo evening party, children's procession. Plaça Vila.

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas - 7pm: Barrel race. By Vins Nadal. 8pm-1am: Goletart; art exhibition. C. Goleta, Plaça Metge Borràs, Plaça Olla.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu Fiestas - 4pm: Tardeo afternoon/evening party; Baix'n'Nicotina, Petxandongos, DJs. Plaça Sant Pere.

Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti Fiestas - 5pm: Fira Nocturna, evening/night fair. Artisan products, classic cars and bikes, paintings, food trucks, pipers. Various locations. 10pm: Guillem Monserrat and friends; benefit concert for cancer. Sports centre. Ten euros.

Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx Fiestas - 4.30pm: Descent to hell. By the cemetery. 8pm: Concert - Sant Francesc d'Inca Women's Choir. Plaça Mare de Déu. 11.30pm-6am: Descalaixats, Anegats, Cirko, DJs. Plaça Jardí.

Deya - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival, Riu Dolç Brass Quintet; Falla, Puccini and others. Cemetery Mirador, C. Reverendo Jerónimo Pons. 25 euros. dimf.com.

Formentor - 9am: 19th Open sea race (seven kilometres). Formentor beach to Sant Pere beach, Alcudia. elitechip.net. (Rearranged from September 2.)

Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge Fiestas - 7pm: Batucada. Plaça Espanya. 8pm: Firing of rockets. 10pm: Orquestra Galatzó, AfterSuns, DJ. Plaça Espanya.

Inca - 6pm: Solidarity Fest; two stages, main stage 'Flower Power'. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. Donate a kilo of food. entradium.com.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas - 10am: Ukraine support events. Ca Ses Monges. 6pm: Children's holi colours party; 9pm: Holi colours party for young people. Cocó esplanade. 9.30pm: Line dance. Plaça Espanya.

Mancor de la Vall - From 12.30pm: Craft Beer Show; 50-plus beers, live music from The Exploding Boys, Coldday and others. C. Colomer car park. Free. Ten euros after 6pm. ticketib.com.

Mancor de la Vall is this year celebrating its eleventh Craft Beer Show. Co-organised by the town hall and the Llépols del Llúpol "brewers' brotherhood", it has become established as one of Mallorca's premier showcases for artisan beers. This year's edition will feature over fifty beers and the now traditional competition for homebrewers. The winning beer is brewed by one of Mallorca's small breweries - up to 500 litres.

The beer in itself is therefore a considerable attraction, but there is more to the event than sampling a local brew or several. There will also be a number of concerts, including Coldday (a Coldplay tribute and a pretty good one at that) and The Exploding Boys, whose Facebook page states that they have been voted the best European The Cure tribute band. They also dabble in Depeche Mode, Joy Division and New Order. Entrance is free until 6pm. The concerts have to be paid for.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut Fiestas - 5pm: Children's playback. Plaça Pou. 9.30pm: Correfoc; Dimonis dels Infernets. Plaça Església. 11pm: Party with DJs. Plaça Pou.

Palma - 8.30pm: Ensemble Tramuntana; Boccherini, Schubert. Sant Francesc Basilica Cloister, Plaça Sant Francesc. 15 euros. ticketib.com.

Palma - 10pm: Manuel Carrasco (Spanish pop singer). Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 46 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Pollensa - 8pm: Tchaikovsky Festival, Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, Ana Maria Valderrama (violin); Tchaikovsky Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 35, Symphony No. 6, Op. 74. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya s/n. 15-25 euros. festivaltchaikovskymallorca.com / ticketib.com.

One festival ends and another one starts. That's how it is in Pollensa. The annual Pollensa Festival having concluded, it is to be followed by the Tchaikovsky Festival. This will be the latest in a series of festivals in Pollensa dedicated to specific composers. Last year it was Brahms to mark the 125th anniversary of his death. With Tchaikovsky it's the 130th anniversary.

There are four concerts in all, one of which will be a special one at the Conservatory in Palma (on September 10). Otherwise they are at the Sant Domingo Cloister, the same venue as for the Pollensa Festival.

The first of these concerts will feature violinist Ana Maria Valderrama, whose debut as a soloist was with conductor Zubin Mehta for the 70th birthday of Queen Sofia, now the Queen Mother. She has been the invited soloist with numerous leading orchestras, such as the National Orchestra of Spain and the Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra in Tokyo. She will be performing in Pollensa with the Mallorca Chamber Orchestra.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas - 9am: Nordic walking. From Plaça Pinada. 12 noon: Santa Ponsa Bay swims. 12 noon-1am: Mediaeval market. Promenade, C. Balneari, Avda. Rei en Jaume 1. 5.30pm: Moors and Christians. From Santa Ponsa Cross. 10pm: Versionados, Siloé, DJ. Plaça Pinada.

If it hadn't been for the weather - a storm blew up - Pollensa might now be celebrating not only its August Moors and Christians but also another one in September. King Jaume I (Rei en Jaume) and his forces had planned a landing on the Bay of Pollensa. Instead, it was Santa Ponsa on September 10, 1229.

There is of course a big difference between the Moors and Christians of Pollensa, Soller, Sant Elm and Valldemossa and those of Santa Ponsa. Besides having been more than three centuries apart, it was the Christians in 1229 who were the invaders. Also unlike the sixteenth-century attacks (which were Ottoman pirate raids), the Christians' plan was to take over Mallorca and oust the Muslims who had occupied the island since the start of the tenth century. They succeeded and thereby changed the course of history and made Mallorca a Catalan as well as Christian land.

The grand re-enactment of events of September 1229 is in different stages. Colourful, dramatic, spectacular, it is one of the most anticipated of all fiesta occasions in Mallorca.

Sunday, September 10

Arta, Arta Fair - 9am.-2pm: Animals' zone, wide range of stalls and local products, children's play area, classic cars, mobylettes, old tractors and carriages. Various locations.

As the summer fiestas come to an end, the fairs start to take over, and Arta is where the season of the fairs really gets going. The mix is traditional, with an animals' zone (a firm favourite of all fairs) alongside local products and a wide range of stalls as well as exhibitions, which will include antique tractors.

The fairs are a celebration of a rural Mallorca, albeit that they are held in urban centres. But these centres, as is the case in Arta, are dripping with their heritage, and so the fairs offer a great opportunity for a trip to combine all the fun of a fair with finding out about the island's history. In Arta, for instance, there is the Sant Salvador Sanctuary, which dominates the landscape, while some of the events for the fair take place in the grounds of Na Batlessa. This is a building from the very end of the nineteenth century that was funded by the riches of the "indians" - men newly back from South America and with their pockets bulging.

Biniagual, Sant Gall Fiestas - 6pm: Dance of bigheads with pipers; traditional games. 7pm: Mass. 8pm: Concert by Francina Mateu Jazz & Soul.

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas - 10am: Aeronautical machines, ultralights, mountain rescue helicopter, falconry. Binissalem Aerodrome, Cami Son Roig.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu Fiestas - 4.30pm: Carriages. Camí Sa Comuna. 8pm: Folk dance with the Bunyola School of Dance and Rissaga. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti Fiestas - 10.30am: Eucharist, dance of offer, choir, dance by demons. Followed by jewel races. 2pm: Paella lunch. 17 euros (tickets by September 7). Xaranga music from Els Valencians. 7pm: Glosadors.

Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx Fiestas - 10am: Horse races. Departure from Casal de Cultura. 6.30pm: Ball de bot folk dance with Es Raiguer. Plaça Mare de Déu. 9.30pm: Correfoc; Dimonis de Son Ganxó, Boutukada. Plaça Jardí. Followed by fire crackers.

Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge Fiestas - 10am: Musical show performed by children. Plaça Espanya. 5pm: Children's entertainment. Can Xoroi. 6pm: Folk dance with Aires Sollerics. 8.30pm: Al fresco supper, glosadors. Tickets by September 1. Followed by fireworks.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas - 10am: Classic cars convoy. Plaça Espanya. 11pm: Drone light show. Cocó esplanade.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut Fiestas - 9pm: Line dance (dressed in white). Plaça Pou.

Montuiri - 8pm: Concert - Montuiri Band of Music. By Ca s'Escola. Free.

Palma, Canamunt and Canavall Fiestas - 4pm: Gatherings of Canamunts in Plaça Sant Jeroni and Canavalls in Plaça Drassanes. 5pm: The battle (below). Parc de la Mar. (Rearranged from September 3.)

Palma - 7pm: Tchaikovsky Festival, Mallorca Chamber Orchestra; Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6, Op. 74. Palma Conservatory. C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. 15-25 euros. festivaltchaikovskymallorca.com / ticketib.com.

Santa Margalida - 11.15am: Giants procession. 12.45pm: Giants dance. Plaça Vila.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas - 12 noon-1am: Mediaeval market. Promenade, C. Balneari, Avda. Rei en Jaume 1. 7.30pm: Dance workshops for families. Plaça Pinada. 7.30pm: Solemn mass, parish choir and Calvia School of Ball de Bot. 10.30pm: Fireworks. On the beach.