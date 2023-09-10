Monday, September 11

Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti Fiestas - 6pm: Horse show. 9pm: Pa amb oli supper, DJ. Five euros in advance at various outlets. 12 midnight: Fireworks. Sports centre.

Palma - 1pm-4.30pm / 8pm-11pm: Maris Galicia (Galician seafood festival). Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Every day; Sunday 1pm-4.30pm only.)

Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the Streets; The Machins. By the tourist information office. Free.

Tuesday, September 12

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas - 9pm: Wine tasting. Casal de Cultura Can Gelabert, C. Portella. Registrations at the town hall by September 11. Ten euros.

Wednesday, September 13

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas - 5.30pm: Children's party. Plaça Església.

Deya - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival, Sergi Sellés (jazz piano, below), 'Journey to Ecuador'. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 25 euros. dimf.com.

Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the Streets; Geometrical Sardine (experimental jazz, below). Plaça Major. Free.

Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the Streets; Manteca Latin Project. By the tourist information office. Free.

Thursday, September 14

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas - 7.30pm: Line dance. Plaça Església.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu Fiestas - 5pm: Children's entertainment. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 8pm: Address for the fiestas. Municipal theatre. 8.30pm: Jazz and street dance. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Sineu - Ciclop 2023; 7.30pm: Proxima Centauri (above); circus movement and electronic music. C.IN.E. (Centre of Performance Arts), C. Son Torrens 9. Five euros. ciclopfestival.com.