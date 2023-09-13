Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas - 6pm: Welcome to the fiestas. By Can Novell. 7pm: Fashion parade. Vins Nadal. 7.30pm: Reception for vermadors and vermadores. Town hall. 8pm: Opening address, Coral 3x4. At the church. 10pm: Binissalem Band of Music and Migjorn Gran Band of Music play Coldplay, followed by U2 tribute. Miquel Pons football ground. 15 euros.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu Fiestas - 5pm: Shower of sweets and ringing of bells. From the market. 6pm: Children's entertainment. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 8.30pm: Al fresco supper in the streets. 12 midnight: D-Baix, Adeuda, DJ. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Palma - 1pm-4.30pm / 8pm-11pm: Maris Galicia (Galician seafood festival). Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Every day; Sunday 1pm-4.30pm only.)

Porreres - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival, Sergi Sellés (jazz piano), 'Journey to Ecuador'. Sa Bassa Rotja, Camí de sa Pedrera s/n. 25 euros. dimf.com.

Sineu - From 6pm: Ciclop 2023; Four productions (circus, dance, performance), different locations. From free to ten euros. ciclopfestival.com.

Underwear race in Bunyola.

Saturday, September 16

Arta - 8pm: Antoni Lliteres Festival; Maria Caballero (soprano), Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Alejandro Calafat (piano). Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. ticketib.com.

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas - 10am: Procession for the grape-treaders, music groups. 12 noon: Address for the grape battle. From the town hall balcony. Followed by the battle at the sports centre. From 2pm to 12.30am: Grape-treaders party, including noodles lunch. Plaça Església. (Lasts till 00.30am.)

Bunyola, Sant Mateu Fiestas - 5pm: Gathering for the underwear race. 6pm: Address. 7pm: Start of the race. 8pm: Prizes. 9pm: DJ. 11pm: Enrockats, IPops, DJ. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel Fiestas - 8pm: Raising of the banner, then procession of Calonge archangels and demons plus pipers and the Santanyi giants to Plaça Sant Miquel. Dances by the archangels, demons and giants, then folk dance and music with Es Majoral, Aires d'Andratx, Es Revetlers and Sonadors Sonats.

Deya - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival; Geometrical Sardine (contemporary jazz). Cemetery Mirador, C. Reverendo Jerónimo Pons. 25 euros. dimf.com.

Lluc - 7.30pm: Anima Gospel. Lluc Sanctuary. Ten euros. ticketib.com.

Manacor - 7pm-1am: Benefit concerts - Anegats, Mateu Vidal, Acustic Sun, Tom Trovador, Acaros del Son, Andreu Galmés Trio. C. Sebastià Nicolau Sureda. Donations.

Palma - From 11am: International Disc Fair. Velòdrom Illes Balears, C. Uruguai. From six euros. firadeldisc.org / ticketib.com.

Pina (Algaida), Pina Fair - 6pm: Gathering of pipers. 7pm: Circus procession by Circ Bover. 9pm: Concert - S'Arrual Jazz Mort.

Pollensa - 8pm: Tchaikovsky Festival; Enrique Bagariá (piano), Bach, Rachmaninoff, Scriabin and Tchaikovsky. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya s/n. 15-25 euros. festivaltchaikovskymallorca.com / ticketib.com.

Porreres - 11pm: Sergi Ales and various DJs. Parc de n'Hereveta. Six euros. ticketib.com.

S'Arracó - 6pm-11pm: Wake-Up Dance; DJs. 15 euros. entradium.com.

Sineu - From 12 noon: Ciclop 2023; Seven productions (circus, theatre, performance), different locations. From free to 40 euros. ciclopfestival.com. 11pm: Correfoc, Dimonis de Sa Cova des Fossar. Plaça Fossar.

Grape-treading competition in Binissalem.

Sunday, September 17

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas - 10.30am: Tribute to senior citizens. Town hall. Followed by mass, folk dance and dances by giants. 5.30pm: The grape-treaders competition. Plaça Església.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu Fiestas - 11.30am: Procession by the Bunyola Band of Music. 12 noon: Concert by the band of music. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 6pm: Foam and DJ party. L'Escola. 7pm: Choral concert in the church. 8pm: Fashion parade. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel Fiestas - 7pm: Line dance, Barbie party, dance, music from Marga Pocoví and Biel Tous. Plaça Sant Miquel.

Manacor, September Fair - From 10am to 8pm: Gastronomy, tapas from 2.50 euros, swing music from 5.30pm in Plaça de sa Mora; Artisan stalls, local products in C. Lleó XIII and Plaça Sant Jaume; children's zone in Plaça Sant Jaume.

Palma - From 11am: International Disc Fair. Velòdrom Illes Balears, C. Uruguai. From six euros. firadeldisc.org / ticketib.com.

Puerto Alcudia - 8.30pm: Alcudia Jazz Festival; Hot Creepers Swing Band. Paseo Marítimo. Free.