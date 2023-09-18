Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the Streets; Jive Jam. Plaça Major. Free.
Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the Streets; Pep, Toni & Julie. By the tourist information office. Free.
Thursday, September 21
Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas - 9pm: Vermar noodles party. Can Arabi.
Bunyola, Sant Mateu Fiestas - 10am: Procession by the Noïze Band of Music. 11am: Popular games. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 12 noon: Jewel races. By Ca Ses Monges. 12.30pm: Concert - Noïze Band of Music; 5pm: Children's entertainment. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 7pm: Solemn mass. 9pm: Dance with the Bunyola School of Dance. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 12 midnight: Castle of drones light show. C. Santa Catalina Thomàs.
Esporles - From 9am: Yoga del Mar Spirit Festival; yoga, meditation, live music and more. Can Torna Agrotourism, Ctra. Esporles km 4.3. Day pass 95 euros. yogadelmar.es / ticketib.com. (Runs until September 24.)
Palma - 6pm: SimfoVents Palma. Plaça Major. Free.
Palma - 8pm: Israel Fernández (flamenco singer). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-35 euros. teatreprincipal.com.
