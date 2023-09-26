This autumn in Mallorca, music enthusiasts are in for a treat as tribute bands take center stage, bringing iconic sounds to life. From timeless rock classics to pop sensations, these bands transport audiences through a journey of nostalgia, promising unforgettable evenings of live music.

The End: Pink Floyd

The End celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of one of the most memorable and enduring rock albums in the history of music. With an immersive show, they present a musical and sensory experience where it will share with the audience the passion for Pink Floyd's music.

Through a faithful and respectful interpretation of the work's concept, they will cover The Dark Side of the Moon album from start to finish. In a second part, they will add the band's most iconic hits, including "Wish You Were Here," "Comfortably Numb," "High Hopes," and "Run Like Hell."

The 2023 Tour commenced in March and has visited theaters in all the major capitals of Argentina, including the renowned Luna Park Stadium in Buenos Aires. As the year progresses, The End will continue their performances in Latin America and make their first European appearance in October, with a special visit to Mallorca!

Saturday, October 22 | Doors open at 9pm; concert starts at 9.30pm | Tickets from 30€ at esgremi.com | Es Gremi Music Centre - Carrer Gremi de Porgadors 16, Son Castelló, Palma

The Buzz Lovers: Nirvana

On November 24, the World Tour 2023 Nirvana by The Buzz Lovers, the world's best and most acclaimed tribute band, will touch down in Mallorca.

After an intense tour that has taken them to major cities in Spain, Portugal, France, Norway, the Netherlands, the Americas, South America, Asia, among others, and led to sold-out shows in most of their concerts, they return with great excitement and a strong desire to deliver a fantastic night.

Undoubtedly, it presents a golden opportunity for the audience to immerse themselves, relive, or experience for the first time the essence of the greatest and most groundbreaking grunge and rock band in history.

To kick things off, the event will feature a performance by the local band, Lost Boys.

Friday, November 24 | Doors open at 8pm; concert starts at 9.30pm | Tickets from 18€ at esgremi.com | Es Gremi Music Centre - Carrer Gremi de Porgadors 16, Son Castelló, Palma

Brothers in Band: The Very Best of dIRE sTRAITS show

Recognised as the ultimate international tribute show to dIRE sTRAITS, bROTHERS iN bAND is embarking on a European tour this autumn, captivating audiences in the Netherlands, Portugal, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Andorra, and Spain with their revitalised "The Very Best of dIRE sTRAITS."

They will take audiences on a nostalgic journey through a meticulously curated repertoire that spans generations. Angelo Fumarola's guitar and vocal prowess mirror Mark Knopfler's, recreating the iconic sound that resides in collective memory. Supported by a talented band, bROTHERS iN bAND faithfully honors the musical legacy of the beloved Mark Knopfler-led group, making them one of the world's premier tribute acts.

In "The Very Best of dIRE sTRAITS," they revisit classics like "Sultans of Swing," "Money For Nothing," and more in a captivating 2-hour show.

Saturday, December 2 | 8pm | Tickets from 36€ at www.wegow.com | Trui Teatre - Camí de Son Rapinya 29, Palma

Queen: Queen Forever tribute

Recalling the greatest moments in Queen's history, such as Live Aid, Montreal, and Live at Wembley, Queen Forever embodies the essence of Mercury and his bandmates on stage. Since their formation in 2015, they've meticulously crafted their attire, stage presence, and musical arrangements, leaving no detail untouched.

Following their appearance on the Got Talent España talent show, the band has become a prominent figure in the world of tributes, drawing crowds into venues. Over 600,000 people have witnessed the talents of Tolo Sanders (Freddie Mercury), Adrián Pujadas (Brian May), Haritz Caperochipi (Roger Taylor), Juanjo Amengual (John Deacon), and Sebastián Raimundo (Spike Edney).

In the words of Peter Freestone (Mercury's Personal Assistant from 1979 until his passing): "These guys have taken me back 40 years; musically, they are incredible."

If you're a Queen enthusiast who missed the original band's performances, Queen Forever is undoubtedly the best choice to relive the British band's strength and prowess. They are, without a doubt, the ultimate Queen tribute.

Saturday, December 16 | 9.30pm | Tickets from 45€ at auditoriumpalma.koobin.com | Palma Auditorium - Av. de Gabriel Roca 18, Palma

Coldday: Coldplay

The international tribute band COLDDAY takes audiences on a wonderful journey through all the different stages of Coldplay. In a rigorous chronological order, hey will traverse their entire artistic evolution, from their beginnings in the early 2000s with more intimate and stripped-down works, through iconic albums that led the British band to swap small clubs for much larger venues, up to the present day, where they perform in stadiums across major cities worldwide with consecutive dates.

This is not just an artistic journey but also a conceptual one, where Coldplay's music begins with a distinctly intimate and introspective character and ultimately transforms into a celebration of life, featuring songs filled with positive energy, anthems that transcend generations and borders, and a vibrant spectrum of colors. This evolution is not only evident in their sound but also in their live performances, stage presence, prop changes, and scenography.

Saturday, December 16 | 9pm | Tickets from 27.5€ at truiteatre.es | Trui Teatre - Camí de Son Rapinya 29, Palma