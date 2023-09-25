As the days grow shorter and the temperature begins to dip, many travelers bid farewell to their summer beach vacations, resigning themselves to the inevitability of autumn's arrival. However, those in the know understand that the beauty of the beach doesn't vanish with the passing of summer; it merely transforms. Mallorca's average sea temperature for October/November is around 25.1°C max; 22.7°C avg; /17.3°C min.

In this article, we invite you to embrace the lesser-known allure of Mallorca's beaches in autumn.

➡ Portals Vells: Located on the southwestern coast of the island is a stunning cove known for its clear turquoise waters, golden sand, and dramatic limestone cliffs. It offers a peaceful retreat for sunbathing and swimming. Surrounded by pine trees and caves, it's a natural gem often admired for its serene beauty. There are beachside bathrooms but no showers or changing rooms. A spacious restaurant on the beach, Es Repós, serves delicious Mallorcan food and paellas. Their last open day is Sunday, October 29; booking is recomended (971 18 04 92).

➡ Playa de Canyamel: This tranquil crescent-shaped beach on Mallorca's east coast, boasts soft golden sands and clear, inviting waters, making it a serene retreat for beachgoers. The surrounding pine forests provide a natural backdrop, enhancing its beauty. This beach is perfect for swimming and water sports, and it features beachfront restaurants. With a relaxed atmosphere, it's an ideal spot for families and those seeking a peaceful beach experience away from the crowds.

➡ Cala Torta: Located on the northeast coast of Mallorca is a picturesque and unspoiled beach known for its natural beauty. With its fine golden sand, clear turquoise waters, and dramatic rocky surroundings, it's a haven for nature enthusiasts and those seeking tranquility. The absence of major amenities contributes to its untouched charm, making it a serene escape. Cala Torta is a prime spot for snorkeling and sunbathing, attracting both locals and intrepid travelers in search of a hidden paradise.

➡ Platja de Betlem: Situated on the island's northeast coast, is a pristine and less-visited beach offering a peaceful visit. Its golden sands are fringed by rugged cliffs and lush pine forests, creating a relaxed and natural ambiance. The clear, calm waters make it excellent for swimming and snorkeling. While there are limited amenities, its untouched beauty and tranquil atmosphere make it an ideal spot for those seeking a quieter and more secluded beach experience away from the bustling tourist crowds.

➡ Cala sa Nau: Found on the southeast coast, is a hidden gem known for its captivating beauty. This small, sheltered cove boasts clear turquoise waters and soft white sands, framed by pine trees and rocky formations. Its secluded location and limited facilities make it a great escape for sunbathing and snorkeling. Cala Sa Nau offers a tranquil beach experience attracting nature lovers and those in search of a peaceful seaside retreat.