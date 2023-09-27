Here are the events taking place this weekend. There will be fairs in Alcudia, Llucmajor, Alaro and Estellencs and fiestas in Cala Bona, Cala Millor, Campanet, Calonge and Sant Joan.

Last weekend to enjoy Maris Galicia, the Galician Seafood Festival in Palma. Friday, September 29 Alcudia , Alcudia Fair - 11am: Roman fair. Events from 6pm to 11pm. Cami Ronda (by the walls). 5.30pm: Giants leave the town hall. 6pm: Opening of the fair. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria. 8.30pm: Home cooking event, five euros per dish; 10pm: Music from Los Javaloyas. Plaça Carles V. 10.30pm: Lipstick Groove and DJ. Avda. Princeps d’Espanya.

, Alcudia Fair - 11am: Roman fair. Events from 6pm to 11pm. Cami Ronda (by the walls). 5.30pm: Giants leave the town hall. 6pm: Opening of the fair. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria. 8.30pm: Home cooking event, five euros per dish; 10pm: Music from Los Javaloyas. Plaça Carles V. 10.30pm: Lipstick Groove and DJ. Avda. Princeps d’Espanya. Cala Bona , Cala Millor Tourist Fiestas - 9.30pm: Folk dance with Sa Revetlla.

, Cala Millor Tourist Fiestas - 9.30pm: Folk dance with Sa Revetlla. Calonge (Santanyi) , Sant Miquel Fiestas - 10.45am: Pipers procession. 11am: Solemn mass, followed by dance of the archangels and demons in Placeta Església. 1.30pm: Paella lunch (tickets had to be bought in advance), music from Replegats. Plaça Sant Miquel.

, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 10.45am: Pipers procession. 11am: Solemn mass, followed by dance of the archangels and demons in Placeta Església. 1.30pm: Paella lunch (tickets had to be bought in advance), music from Replegats. Plaça Sant Miquel. Campanet , Sant Miquel Fiestas - 10.30am: Jewel races. Plaça Son Bordoi. 5.30pm: Solemn mass. 7.30pm: Folk dance and music with Sedaç. Plaça Major.

, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 10.30am: Jewel races. Plaça Son Bordoi. 5.30pm: Solemn mass. 7.30pm: Folk dance and music with Sedaç. Plaça Major. Llucmajor , Sant Miquel / First Fair - From 9am: The fair. 7pm: Cavallet Cotoners and folk dance groups, giants, bigheads, pipers, band of music; procession from Plaça Espanya to the church. 7.30pm: Eucharist, dance of offer by the Cavallet Cotoners and others. 9pm: Dance by Cavallet Cotoners. Plaça Espanya.

, Sant Miquel / First Fair - From 9am: The fair. 7pm: Cavallet Cotoners and folk dance groups, giants, bigheads, pipers, band of music; procession from Plaça Espanya to the church. 7.30pm: Eucharist, dance of offer by the Cavallet Cotoners and others. 9pm: Dance by Cavallet Cotoners. Plaça Espanya. Llucmajor - 9.30pm: Maria Galiana (actress), Luis Santana (baritone), Francesc Blanco (piano). Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. Ten euros. ticketib.com.

- 9.30pm: Maria Galiana (actress), Luis Santana (baritone), Francesc Blanco (piano). Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. Ten euros. ticketib.com. Manacor - 9.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, ‘Soundtracks’. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. teatredemanacor.cat. / simfonicadebalears.com.

- 9.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, ‘Soundtracks’. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. teatredemanacor.cat. / simfonicadebalears.com. Palma - 1pm-4.30pm / 8pm-11pm: Maris Galicia (Galician seafood festival). Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Friday and Saturday; Sunday, the final day, 1pm-4.30pm only.)

- 1pm-4.30pm / 8pm-11pm: Maris Galicia (Galician seafood festival). Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Friday and Saturday; Sunday, the final day, 1pm-4.30pm only.) Palma - 9.30pm: Maico (Mallorcan indie pop), Laura & Andreu. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 9.30pm: Maico (Mallorcan indie pop), Laura & Andreu. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Porreres - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival; Massimo Mercelli (flute), Alfredo Oyágüez (piano), Mozart, Piazzolla, Schubert. Sa Bassa Rotja, Camí de sa Pedrera s/n. 25 euros. dimf.com. Alaro holds their fair this weekend. Saturday, Sept. 30 Alaro , Fira Gremial Artesanal d’Alaro - From 12 noon: Alaro cuisine and wine; a dozen restaurants plus bodegas. Plaça Mercat. 10.30pm: Concert - Cirko. Plaça Vila.

, Fira Gremial Artesanal d’Alaro - From 12 noon: Alaro cuisine and wine; a dozen restaurants plus bodegas. Plaça Mercat. 10.30pm: Concert - Cirko. Plaça Vila. Alcudia , Alcudia Fair - From 10am. 11am: Army, police, maritime safety, Civil Protection. Avda. Princeps d’Espanya. 11am: Batucada through the streets. 12 noon: Opening of the animals zone. Campet de les Ànimes (opposite the church). 12 noon: Roman fair, starts with music procession. Events to 11pm. Cami Ronda (by the walls). 4.30pm: Bigheads procession - S’Estol Rei en Jaume and Els Vilatans de Guinyent. From the town hall. 6.30pm: Xaranga band procession. 7.30pm: Horse show. 11pm: Valnou, Estación de Sonido. Plaça Carles V.

, Alcudia Fair - From 10am. 11am: Army, police, maritime safety, Civil Protection. Avda. Princeps d’Espanya. 11am: Batucada through the streets. 12 noon: Opening of the animals zone. Campet de les Ànimes (opposite the church). 12 noon: Roman fair, starts with music procession. Events to 11pm. Cami Ronda (by the walls). 4.30pm: Bigheads procession - S’Estol Rei en Jaume and Els Vilatans de Guinyent. From the town hall. 6.30pm: Xaranga band procession. 7.30pm: Horse show. 11pm: Valnou, Estación de Sonido. Plaça Carles V. Cala Millor, Cala Millor Tourist Fiestas - From 7pm: Turistapa; tapas from local hotels, restaurants and associations (until 11.30pm); 7pm-8.30pm: Human towers; 8.30pm: Le Grand Show; Hipotels entertainment. Parc de la Mar.

Tourist Fiestas - From 7pm: Turistapa; tapas from local hotels, restaurants and associations (until 11.30pm); 7pm-8.30pm: Human towers; 8.30pm: Le Grand Show; Hipotels entertainment. Parc de la Mar. Cala Millor - 8.30pm: Juan Reyes Quartet. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Five euros. samaniga.es.

- 8.30pm: Juan Reyes Quartet. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Five euros. samaniga.es. Calonge (Santanyi) , Sant Miquel Fiestas - 8pm: Sports dance, music from the ‘80s with La Década Prodigiosa. Plaça Sant Miquel.

, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 8pm: Sports dance, music from the ‘80s with La Década Prodigiosa. Plaça Sant Miquel. Estellencs - From 12 noon: Estellencs Gastronomic; street food, show cooking, children’s activities and entertainment, live music (e.g. Big Yuyu and One Man Rocks). In the square.

- From 12 noon: Estellencs Gastronomic; street food, show cooking, children’s activities and entertainment, live music (e.g. Big Yuyu and One Man Rocks). In the square. Llucmajor , Second Fair - 10am-8.30pm: Fira Frikijor; fantasy, superheroes, cosplay, laser, and more ... Passeig Jaume III. 7pm: Folk dance with Calabruix. Plaça Espanya.

, Second Fair - 10am-8.30pm: Fira Frikijor; fantasy, superheroes, cosplay, laser, and more ... Passeig Jaume III. 7pm: Folk dance with Calabruix. Plaça Espanya. Palma - From 11pm: Open doors at Palma port. Workshops, children's activities, talks, music, guided tours and much more. All info here https://viuelport.es/. All are free but some require registration.

Palma - 5pm: Aladdin, El Musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 5pm: Aladdin, El Musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Palma - 9pm: Farruquito (flamenco dance). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-38 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 9pm: Farruquito (flamenco dance). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-38 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Palma - 8pm: Marala (female trio, traditional and electric music fusion). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-20 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

- 8pm: Marala (female trio, traditional and electric music fusion). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-20 euros. teatreprincipal.com. Petra - 6pm: DJ Dee Mony, Montenegro. Petra Theatre Courtyard, C. Sol 5. SOLD OUT.

- 6pm: DJ Dee Mony, Montenegro. Petra Theatre Courtyard, C. Sol 5. SOLD OUT. Puerto Soller - 7.30pm: Puerto Soller Classical Music Festival, Camerata RCO - member of the Royal Concertbegouw Orchestra, Amsterdam; Brahms, Dvorak, Mozart. Sant Ramon Church. 25 euros. festivalportdesoller.com / ticketib.com.

- 7.30pm: Puerto Soller Classical Music Festival, Camerata RCO - member of the Royal Concertbegouw Orchestra, Amsterdam; Brahms, Dvorak, Mozart. Sant Ramon Church. 25 euros. festivalportdesoller.com / ticketib.com. Sant Joan , Botifarró Fiesta - 8pm: Barbecues start.

, Botifarró Fiesta - 8pm: Barbecues start. Ses Salines - From 5pm: ArtinSal 2023; exhibitions, music, workshops. Various locations.

- From 5pm: ArtinSal 2023; exhibitions, music, workshops. Various locations. Valldemossa - 8pm: Naruhiko Kawaguchi; Chopin, Schubert and others. Chopin and Sand Cell, Charterhouse. 20 euros.www.pianino.es Fira Frikijor in Llucmajor. Sunday, October 1 Alaro , Fira Gremial Artesanal d’Alaro - 10am: Opening of the fair; demons, bigheads, giants, Alaro donkey, dragon and donkey dancers. From 12 noon: Alaro cuisine and wine; a dozen restaurants plus bodegas. Plaça Mercat. 1pm: Batucada; 5pm: Line dance; 7pm: Folk music and dance with Música Nostra. Plaça Vila.

, Fira Gremial Artesanal d’Alaro - 10am: Opening of the fair; demons, bigheads, giants, Alaro donkey, dragon and donkey dancers. From 12 noon: Alaro cuisine and wine; a dozen restaurants plus bodegas. Plaça Mercat. 1pm: Batucada; 5pm: Line dance; 7pm: Folk music and dance with Música Nostra. Plaça Vila. Alcudia , Alcudia Fair - From 10am. Police, army, Civil Protection, Guardia Civil, Mallorca Fire Brigade, beach rescue, helicopter and mountain rescue, diving unit. Avda. Princeps d’Espanya. Trial bikes. Avda. Princeps d’Espanya. Animals zone. Campet de les Ànimes (opposite the church). Car exhibition. C. Pollentia. 10.30am: Horse show. 11am: Batucada through the streets. 12 noon: Roman fair, starts with music procession. Events to 9pm. Cami Ronda (by the walls). 6.30pm: Folk dance; Sarau Alcudienc, Sa Torre, Es Revetlers. Plaça Carles V.

, Alcudia Fair - From 10am. Police, army, Civil Protection, Guardia Civil, Mallorca Fire Brigade, beach rescue, helicopter and mountain rescue, diving unit. Avda. Princeps d’Espanya. Trial bikes. Avda. Princeps d’Espanya. Animals zone. Campet de les Ànimes (opposite the church). Car exhibition. C. Pollentia. 10.30am: Horse show. 11am: Batucada through the streets. 12 noon: Roman fair, starts with music procession. Events to 9pm. Cami Ronda (by the walls). 6.30pm: Folk dance; Sarau Alcudienc, Sa Torre, Es Revetlers. Plaça Carles V. Cala Millor , Cala Millor Tourist Fiestas - 8.30pm: Procession; Dimonis de Son Ganxó (Costitx). From C. Alosa to Parc de la Mar. 9pm: Correfoc. Parc de la Mar. 10.30pm: Fireworks.

, Cala Millor Tourist Fiestas - 8.30pm: Procession; Dimonis de Son Ganxó (Costitx). From C. Alosa to Parc de la Mar. 9pm: Correfoc. Parc de la Mar. 10.30pm: Fireworks. Calonge (Santanyi) , Sant Miquel Fiestas - 10am: Children’s games, workshops, inflatables, music. Plaça Sant Miquel.

, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 10am: Children’s games, workshops, inflatables, music. Plaça Sant Miquel. Esporles , Sweet Fair - From 10am. Pastries, chocolates, ice-cream and more. Show cooking, wine tasting, pipers, folk dance, human towers.

, Sweet Fair - From 10am. Pastries, chocolates, ice-cream and more. Show cooking, wine tasting, pipers, folk dance, human towers. Llucmajor , Second Fair - 10am-8.30pm: Fira Frikijor; fantasy, superheroes, cosplay, laser, and more ... Passeig Jaume III. 7.30pm: Concert - Arenal Band of Music.

, Second Fair - 10am-8.30pm: Fira Frikijor; fantasy, superheroes, cosplay, laser, and more ... Passeig Jaume III. 7.30pm: Concert - Arenal Band of Music. Palma - 5pm: Aladdin, El Musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 5pm: Aladdin, El Musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Pollensa - 8pm: Sons de Nit 2023; Deadletter (Brit post-punk), Black Sea Deluge. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 18 euros. fonart.com.

- 8pm: Sons de Nit 2023; Deadletter (Brit post-punk), Black Sea Deluge. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 18 euros. fonart.com. Sant Joan, Botifarró Fiesta - 12.30pm: Barbecues. 6pm: Human towers. 7pm: Folk dance; Aires de Pagesia and pipers.