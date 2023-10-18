Countdown for Dijous Bo with the first Inca fair

Countdown for Dijous Bo with the first Inca fair. | M.NADAL

Andrew EdePalma18/10/2023 14:05


This extensive weekend event schedule in Mallorca features a diverse range of activities, including festivals, fairs, music concerts, and cultural performances.

From the opening of the Mallorca Yoga Festival to tribute shows, classical music performances, and a variety of fairs, there's something for everyone to enjoy across the island during October 20-22.

MALLORCA - MUSICA - Sophie Auster visitarÃ¡ el Contrast Mallorca con âMilk for Ulcersâ, su nuevo disco.La cantante y actriz
Sophie Auster to perform on Friday night in Palma.

Friday, October 20

  • Calvia - 6pm: Opening of the Mallorca Yoga Festival. Galatzó Finca. 50 euros. mallorcayogafestival.com.
  • Campos, Campos October Fair - 5pm: Zumba exhibition. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 7pm-midnight: Firó Nocturn; fair with artisan products, art, gastronomy, local products, music. C. Plaça / C. Convent. 8.30pm: Folk dance and music. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 10.30pm: Mariachi Mallorcatitlán (Mexican music). Plaça Major. 11.30pm: O-ERRA and DJs. Plaça Sa Creu.
  • Consell, Autumn and Wine Fair - 9pm: Latin street festival; dance and food. Plaça Major.
  • Felanitx, Pebre Bord (paprika) Fair - 8pm: Ruta Gastro Felanitxer; various bars and restaurants (also Saturday and Sunday).
  • Magalluf / Palmanova - Mostra de Cuines, Zone 3; Fourteen participating restaurants for this biannual gastronomy promotion in Calvia. Special menus, prices 14-18 euros. (Until October 22). visitcalvia.org.
  • Manacor - 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra; Falla and Ravel. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. teatredemanacor.cat / simfonicadebalears.com.
  • Palma, La Beata - 6.30pm: Presentation of La Beata at the Santa Magdalena Church. 8pm: Folk dance. Plaça Santa Magdalena.
  • Palma - 7pm: Maria Camps (soprano), David Mohedano (piano); works by female composers. Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 12 euros.
  • Palma - 8pm: Sophie Auster (American singer-songwriter). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 32 euros. palmacultura.cat.
  • Palma - 8.30pm: Cruz de Navajas, the 'ultimate' tribute show for legendary Spanish pop group Mecano. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
  • Palma - 9pm: Enderrock Music Awards; Julia Colom, Maria Hein, O-ERRA and others. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 12 euros. teatreprincipal.com.
  • Palma - 9pm: Estados de Ánimo, tribute to Spanish rock band El Canto del Loco. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 20 euros. truiteatre.es.
PALMA - La Beateta 2018, Adela Areitio Mas, presidiÃ³ ayer el carro triunfal de la Beata
La Beata procession in Palma.

Saturday, October 21

  • Alaro - 8pm: Alaro Classical Music Festival; Eduardo Fernández (piano); Brahms, Chopin, Mussorgsky. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Ten euros.
  • Caimari - 7pm: Caimari International Festival of Early Music; Ensemble Lisboa 1740. Esglèsia Vella. Pay as you wish.
  • Cala Millor - 8pm: Music of the cinema; Aina Campaner (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano), plus Marta Serra (soprano); La La Land, Les Miserables, West Side Story and more. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Eight euros. samaniga.es / euroclassics.es.
  • Calvia - 9am-9pm: Mallorca Yoga Festival; numerous activities. Melani Costa Sports Centre. 75 euros. mallorcayogafestival.com.
  • Campos, Campos October Fair - 10am: Embroidery. C. Pare Alzina. 10.30am: Zumba master class. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 6pm: Amateur boxing. Sports centre.
INAUGURACION DE LA VII FIRA DES VI DE CONSELL CON UN ESPECTACULO PIROTECNICO " CORRECRUX ".
Correfoc in Consell.
  • Consell, Autumn and Wine Fair - 10am-2pm: Children's fair. Avda. Francesca Homar. From 4pm: Ambvifest 2023; One Man Rocks, Saim and others, food trucks. Sports centre. Free. 9.30pm: Correfoc; Dimonis S'Eixam de Consell, Dimonis Sa Fil-loxera de l'Infern (Binissalem), Dimonis Escarrufaverros (Campanet), Batucada S'Eixam. Plaça Major.
  • Felanitx, Pebre Bord (paprika) Fair - 5pm: Industrial, artisan and local products show. Sa Torre Park. 5.30pm: Giants and pipers procession. Plaça Font de Santa Margalida to Sa Torre Park. 7.15pm: Line dance. Plaça Font de Santa Margalida.
  • Inca, Inca First Fair, Fair of the Land - 10am-8pm: Plants and flowers market. C. Major, C. Comerç. 10am-7pm: Science fair. Plaça Mercat Cobert. 10am-10pm: Intercultural fair. Plaça Mallorca. 10am-7pm: Children's zone. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 12 noon: Giant insects show. Plaça Espanya and streets. 5pm: Concert - School of Music and Dance. Plaça Espanya. 5pm: Valnou and others. Sa Lluna. 6.30pm-10.30pm: Evening of wine. General Luque Quarter. 7.30pm: Sarau Alcudienc, Cofre Antic; folk dance and music. Plaça Espanya. 7.30pm: Musical - Els Tres Desitjos. Plaça Llibertat.
  • Lloret de Vistalegre - From 5pm: Afternoon/evening party; Stephane, Coro, Miki & KRLS. Plaça Tarongers.
  • Llucmajor - 8pm: Yazan Ibrahim, Syrian guitarist; flamenco and Mediterranean. Toni Catany International Photography Centre, C. Cardenal Rossell 2. Ten euros.
  • Palma, La Beata - 10.30am: Procession from the Santa Magdalena Convent. 6.30pm: The triumphal carriage of Santa Catalina Thomàs. From Plaça Hospital.
  • Palma - 5.30pm: UCI Track Champions League. Velòdrom Illes Balears, C. Uruguai. 10-30 euros. ucitrackchampionsleague.com.
  • Palma - 6pm / 9.30pm: Cruz de Navajas, the 'ultimate' tribute show for legendary Spanish pop group Mecano. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
  • Palma - 6pm: Diada Castellera, human towers. Plaça Cort and then at Ses Voltes from 7pm. Free.
  • Palma - 8pm: David Cabot & Band (teenage pop). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 10-12 euros. palmacultura.cat.
  • Petra, Art and Business Show - 5pm: Children's entertainment. C. Manacor. 7.30pm-10.30pm: Wine and olive oil tastings, music from Damià Timoner. Escoles Velles. Ten euros. 8pm: Gastronomy evening; 9pm: Folk dance. Can Oms.
  • Puerto Alcudia - 6pm to midnight: Alcudia Summer Closing Party. On the beach by the Xara Building (near the marina).
  • Puerto Soller - 7.30pm: Puerto Soller Classical Music Festival, Alexander Malter (piano); Chopin, Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Schubert. Sant Ramon Church. 25 euros. festivalportdesoller.com / ticketib.com.
  • Sa Pobla - 8pm: Celtas Cortos (Celtic folk and rock), Madòna. Parc Can Cirera Prim. 18 euros.
  • Sant Joan - 8pm: Maria del Mar Bonet; legendary Mallorcan singer, performance of traditional songs. At the church. 20 euros.
  • Santanyi, Santanyi Fair - 10am: Opening procession for the fair and release of doves. Placeta Porta Murada. 11am: Pipers procession through the streets; sheepdog trials. Finca Es Molí de sa Tanca. 11.30am: Animals zone, horse show. C. Bernat Vidal i Tomàs. 12 noon: Organ recital at the church. 12 noon-4pm / From 7pm: Local cuisine, various restaurants. Placeta S'Abeurador. 12.30pm: Folk dance and music. Placeta S'Abeurador. 11pm: Correfoc; Espiadimonis de Felanitx, Batukada Espiatocats. From the School of Music to Placeta Porta Murada. Followed by the FiraFest. Plaça Major.
FELANITX. FERIAS. FIRA DEL PEBRE BORD.MAS FOTOS EN EL DISCO DEL 19-10-2008
Pebre Bord fair in Felanitx.

Sunday, October 22

  • Algaida - 6pm: Latin evening; food and entertainment. In the square.
  • Bunyola - 6.30pm: Bunyola Festival of Music; Miquel Brunet (piano) and others. Teatre Rafel Ramis, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Ten euros.
  • Calvia - 9am-7pm: Mallorca Yoga Festival; numerous activities. Melani Costa Sports Centre. 75 euros. mallorcayogafestival.com.
  • Campos, Campos October Fair - 4pm: Carriages race. Camí de sa Serra.
  • Consell, Autumn and Wine Fair - 10am-9pm: Local products, gastronomy, pipers, batucada and more. Plaça Major. 4pm-9pm: DJ party. C. Degà Joan Jaume.
  • Felanitx, Pebre Bord (paprika) Fair - From 9am: Paprika and products; industrial, artisan and local products show; old carriages; food trucks; children's play area; hunting dogs; falcons; Harley Davidsons; embroidery; nautical. Sa Torre Park and other locations. 11am-1pm / 4pm-6.30pm: Line dance. Plaça Pax. 11am-2pm: Music from Wacky Tobacco. Plaça Rei en Jaume II. 11am: Folk dance. Plaça Font de Santa Margalida. 3pm: Batucada procession. From Sa Torre Park. 4pm: Children's entertainment. Plaça Font de Santa Margalida. 4.30pm: Folk dance. Sa Torre Park.
  • Inca, Inca First Fair, Fair of the Land - 9am-2pm: Food and secondhand market. Plaça Bestiar. 9am-7pm: Recycling fair. C. Miquel Duran. 10am-8pm: Grand family day. General Luque Quarter. 10am-7pm: Science fair. Plaça Mercat Cobert. 10am-10pm: Intercultural fair. Plaça Mallorca. 10am-8pm: Plants and flowers market. C. Major, C. Comerç. 10am-7pm: Children's zone. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 12 noon: Giant insects show. Plaça Espanya and streets. 6pm: Folk dance, Revetla d'Inca. Plaça Espanya.
  • Inca - 8pm: Orquestra Acadèmia 1830; Rachmaninoff and Sibelius. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.
  • Montuiri - 8pm: Trio Lied; Laura Fernández (soprano), Maria de Lluc Coll (piano), Maria Servera (double bass). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.
  • Palma - 12 noon: Superthings Live, Sing & Party; children's musical show. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
  • Palma - 6pm: Cruz de Navajas, the 'ultimate' tribute show for legendary Spanish pop group Mecano. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
  • Palma - 8pm: Marc Mas (Mallorcan rock). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Ten euros. palmacultura.cat.
  • Petra, Art and Business Show - From 10am: Pony rides, classic cars. C. Ample; music by various acts at the fair's centre; painting exhibition at Escoles Velles. 10.30am-6.30pm: Tourist train. 10.30am: Batucada procession. 11am: Pipers procession; Grup Puig de Bonany folk dance. C. Manacor. 11am-2pm / 5pm-7pm: Art and culture. At the old station. 11.30am-1.30pm: Open doors at the Sant Juniper Serra Museum. 12 noon: Concert - Petra Band of Music. C. Manacor. 12.30pm: Children's entertainment. C. Manacor. 5pm: Concert - Bernat Fiol and Joan Garau Group. Can Oms. 6pm: Line dance. C. Manacor.
  • Porreres - 7pm: Quatre de Cor; choral group with gospel, opera and rock. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Five euros. auditoriporreres.cat.
  • Santa Maria - 12 noon: Trio Lied; Laura Fernández (soprano), Maria de Lluc Coll (piano), Maria Servera (double bass). Benefit concert. Bodegues Macia Batle. 20 euros.