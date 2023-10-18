This extensive weekend event schedule in Mallorca features a diverse range of activities, including festivals, fairs, music concerts, and cultural performances.

From the opening of the Mallorca Yoga Festival to tribute shows, classical music performances, and a variety of fairs, there's something for everyone to enjoy across the island during October 20-22.

Sophie Auster to perform on Friday night in Palma.

Friday, October 20

Calvia - 6pm: Opening of the Mallorca Yoga Festival. Galatzó Finca. 50 euros. mallorcayogafestival.com.

- 6pm: Opening of the Mallorca Yoga Festival. Galatzó Finca. 50 euros. mallorcayogafestival.com. Campos , Campos October Fair - 5pm: Zumba exhibition. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 7pm-midnight: Firó Nocturn; fair with artisan products, art, gastronomy, local products, music. C. Plaça / C. Convent. 8.30pm: Folk dance and music. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 10.30pm: Mariachi Mallorcatitlán (Mexican music). Plaça Major. 11.30pm: O-ERRA and DJs. Plaça Sa Creu.

, Campos October Fair - 5pm: Zumba exhibition. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 7pm-midnight: Firó Nocturn; fair with artisan products, art, gastronomy, local products, music. C. Plaça / C. Convent. 8.30pm: Folk dance and music. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 10.30pm: Mariachi Mallorcatitlán (Mexican music). Plaça Major. 11.30pm: O-ERRA and DJs. Plaça Sa Creu. Consell , Autumn and Wine Fair - 9pm: Latin street festival; dance and food. Plaça Major.

, Autumn and Wine Fair - 9pm: Latin street festival; dance and food. Plaça Major. Felanitx , Pebre Bord (paprika) Fair - 8pm: Ruta Gastro Felanitxer; various bars and restaurants (also Saturday and Sunday).

, Pebre Bord (paprika) Fair - 8pm: Ruta Gastro Felanitxer; various bars and restaurants (also Saturday and Sunday). Magalluf / Palmanova - Mostra de Cuines, Zone 3; Fourteen participating restaurants for this biannual gastronomy promotion in Calvia. Special menus, prices 14-18 euros. (Until October 22). visitcalvia.org.

- Mostra de Cuines, Zone 3; Fourteen participating restaurants for this biannual gastronomy promotion in Calvia. Special menus, prices 14-18 euros. (Until October 22). visitcalvia.org. Manacor - 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra; Falla and Ravel. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. teatredemanacor.cat / simfonicadebalears.com.

- 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra; Falla and Ravel. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. teatredemanacor.cat / simfonicadebalears.com. Palma , La Beata - 6.30pm: Presentation of La Beata at the Santa Magdalena Church. 8pm: Folk dance. Plaça Santa Magdalena.

, La Beata - 6.30pm: Presentation of La Beata at the Santa Magdalena Church. 8pm: Folk dance. Plaça Santa Magdalena. Palma - 7pm: Maria Camps (soprano), David Mohedano (piano); works by female composers. Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 12 euros.

- 7pm: Maria Camps (soprano), David Mohedano (piano); works by female composers. Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 12 euros. Palma - 8pm: Sophie Auster (American singer-songwriter). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 32 euros. palmacultura.cat.

- 8pm: Sophie Auster (American singer-songwriter). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 32 euros. palmacultura.cat. Palma - 8.30pm: Cruz de Navajas, the 'ultimate' tribute show for legendary Spanish pop group Mecano. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 8.30pm: Cruz de Navajas, the 'ultimate' tribute show for legendary Spanish pop group Mecano. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Palma - 9pm: Enderrock Music Awards; Julia Colom, Maria Hein, O-ERRA and others. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 12 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

- 9pm: Enderrock Music Awards; Julia Colom, Maria Hein, O-ERRA and others. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 12 euros. teatreprincipal.com. Palma - 9pm: Estados de Ánimo, tribute to Spanish rock band El Canto del Loco. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 20 euros. truiteatre.es.

La Beata procession in Palma.

Saturday, October 21

Alaro - 8pm: Alaro Classical Music Festival; Eduardo Fernández (piano); Brahms, Chopin, Mussorgsky. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Ten euros.

- 8pm: Alaro Classical Music Festival; Eduardo Fernández (piano); Brahms, Chopin, Mussorgsky. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Ten euros. Caimari - 7pm: Caimari International Festival of Early Music; Ensemble Lisboa 1740. Esglèsia Vella. Pay as you wish.

- 7pm: Caimari International Festival of Early Music; Ensemble Lisboa 1740. Esglèsia Vella. Pay as you wish. Cala Millor - 8pm: Music of the cinema; Aina Campaner (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano), plus Marta Serra (soprano); La La Land, Les Miserables, West Side Story and more. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Eight euros. samaniga.es / euroclassics.es.

- 8pm: Music of the cinema; Aina Campaner (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano), plus Marta Serra (soprano); La La Land, Les Miserables, West Side Story and more. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Eight euros. samaniga.es / euroclassics.es. Calvia - 9am-9pm: Mallorca Yoga Festival; numerous activities. Melani Costa Sports Centre. 75 euros. mallorcayogafestival.com.

- 9am-9pm: Mallorca Yoga Festival; numerous activities. Melani Costa Sports Centre. 75 euros. mallorcayogafestival.com. Campos, Campos October Fair - 10am: Embroidery. C. Pare Alzina. 10.30am: Zumba master class. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 6pm: Amateur boxing. Sports centre.

Correfoc in Consell.

Consell , Autumn and Wine Fair - 10am-2pm: Children's fair. Avda. Francesca Homar. From 4pm: Ambvifest 2023; One Man Rocks, Saim and others, food trucks. Sports centre. Free. 9.30pm: Correfoc; Dimonis S'Eixam de Consell, Dimonis Sa Fil-loxera de l'Infern (Binissalem), Dimonis Escarrufaverros (Campanet), Batucada S'Eixam. Plaça Major.

, Autumn and Wine Fair - 10am-2pm: Children's fair. Avda. Francesca Homar. From 4pm: Ambvifest 2023; One Man Rocks, Saim and others, food trucks. Sports centre. Free. 9.30pm: Correfoc; Dimonis S'Eixam de Consell, Dimonis Sa Fil-loxera de l'Infern (Binissalem), Dimonis Escarrufaverros (Campanet), Batucada S'Eixam. Plaça Major. Felanitx , Pebre Bord (paprika) Fair - 5pm: Industrial, artisan and local products show. Sa Torre Park. 5.30pm: Giants and pipers procession. Plaça Font de Santa Margalida to Sa Torre Park. 7.15pm: Line dance. Plaça Font de Santa Margalida.

, Pebre Bord (paprika) Fair - 5pm: Industrial, artisan and local products show. Sa Torre Park. 5.30pm: Giants and pipers procession. Plaça Font de Santa Margalida to Sa Torre Park. 7.15pm: Line dance. Plaça Font de Santa Margalida. Inca , Inca First Fair, Fair of the Land - 10am-8pm: Plants and flowers market. C. Major, C. Comerç. 10am-7pm: Science fair. Plaça Mercat Cobert. 10am-10pm: Intercultural fair. Plaça Mallorca. 10am-7pm: Children's zone. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 12 noon: Giant insects show. Plaça Espanya and streets. 5pm: Concert - School of Music and Dance. Plaça Espanya. 5pm: Valnou and others. Sa Lluna. 6.30pm-10.30pm: Evening of wine. General Luque Quarter. 7.30pm: Sarau Alcudienc, Cofre Antic; folk dance and music. Plaça Espanya. 7.30pm: Musical - Els Tres Desitjos. Plaça Llibertat.

, Inca First Fair, Fair of the Land - 10am-8pm: Plants and flowers market. C. Major, C. Comerç. 10am-7pm: Science fair. Plaça Mercat Cobert. 10am-10pm: Intercultural fair. Plaça Mallorca. 10am-7pm: Children's zone. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 12 noon: Giant insects show. Plaça Espanya and streets. 5pm: Concert - School of Music and Dance. Plaça Espanya. 5pm: Valnou and others. Sa Lluna. 6.30pm-10.30pm: Evening of wine. General Luque Quarter. 7.30pm: Sarau Alcudienc, Cofre Antic; folk dance and music. Plaça Espanya. 7.30pm: Musical - Els Tres Desitjos. Plaça Llibertat. Lloret de Vistalegre - From 5pm: Afternoon/evening party; Stephane, Coro, Miki & KRLS. Plaça Tarongers.

- From 5pm: Afternoon/evening party; Stephane, Coro, Miki & KRLS. Plaça Tarongers. Llucmajor - 8pm: Yazan Ibrahim, Syrian guitarist; flamenco and Mediterranean. Toni Catany International Photography Centre, C. Cardenal Rossell 2. Ten euros.

- 8pm: Yazan Ibrahim, Syrian guitarist; flamenco and Mediterranean. Toni Catany International Photography Centre, C. Cardenal Rossell 2. Ten euros. Palma , La Beata - 10.30am: Procession from the Santa Magdalena Convent. 6.30pm: The triumphal carriage of Santa Catalina Thomàs. From Plaça Hospital.

, La Beata - 10.30am: Procession from the Santa Magdalena Convent. 6.30pm: The triumphal carriage of Santa Catalina Thomàs. From Plaça Hospital. Palma - 5.30pm: UCI Track Champions League. Velòdrom Illes Balears, C. Uruguai. 10-30 euros. ucitrackchampionsleague.com.

- 5.30pm: UCI Track Champions League. Velòdrom Illes Balears, C. Uruguai. 10-30 euros. ucitrackchampionsleague.com. Palma - 6pm / 9.30pm: Cruz de Navajas, the 'ultimate' tribute show for legendary Spanish pop group Mecano. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 6pm / 9.30pm: Cruz de Navajas, the 'ultimate' tribute show for legendary Spanish pop group Mecano. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Palma - 6pm: Diada Castellera, human towers. Plaça Cort and then at Ses Voltes from 7pm. Free.

- 6pm: Diada Castellera, human towers. Plaça Cort and then at Ses Voltes from 7pm. Free. Palma - 8pm: David Cabot & Band (teenage pop). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 10-12 euros. palmacultura.cat.

- 8pm: David Cabot & Band (teenage pop). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 10-12 euros. palmacultura.cat. Petra , Art and Business Show - 5pm: Children's entertainment. C. Manacor. 7.30pm-10.30pm: Wine and olive oil tastings, music from Damià Timoner. Escoles Velles. Ten euros. 8pm: Gastronomy evening; 9pm: Folk dance. Can Oms.

, Art and Business Show - 5pm: Children's entertainment. C. Manacor. 7.30pm-10.30pm: Wine and olive oil tastings, music from Damià Timoner. Escoles Velles. Ten euros. 8pm: Gastronomy evening; 9pm: Folk dance. Can Oms. Puerto Alcudia - 6pm to midnight: Alcudia Summer Closing Party. On the beach by the Xara Building (near the marina).

- 6pm to midnight: Alcudia Summer Closing Party. On the beach by the Xara Building (near the marina). Puerto Soller - 7.30pm: Puerto Soller Classical Music Festival, Alexander Malter (piano); Chopin, Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Schubert. Sant Ramon Church. 25 euros. festivalportdesoller.com / ticketib.com.

- 7.30pm: Puerto Soller Classical Music Festival, Alexander Malter (piano); Chopin, Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Schubert. Sant Ramon Church. 25 euros. festivalportdesoller.com / ticketib.com. Sa Pobla - 8pm: Celtas Cortos (Celtic folk and rock), Madòna. Parc Can Cirera Prim. 18 euros.

- 8pm: Celtas Cortos (Celtic folk and rock), Madòna. Parc Can Cirera Prim. 18 euros. Sant Joan - 8pm: Maria del Mar Bonet; legendary Mallorcan singer, performance of traditional songs. At the church. 20 euros.

- 8pm: Maria del Mar Bonet; legendary Mallorcan singer, performance of traditional songs. At the church. 20 euros. Santanyi, Santanyi Fair - 10am: Opening procession for the fair and release of doves. Placeta Porta Murada. 11am: Pipers procession through the streets; sheepdog trials. Finca Es Molí de sa Tanca. 11.30am: Animals zone, horse show. C. Bernat Vidal i Tomàs. 12 noon: Organ recital at the church. 12 noon-4pm / From 7pm: Local cuisine, various restaurants. Placeta S'Abeurador. 12.30pm: Folk dance and music. Placeta S'Abeurador. 11pm: Correfoc; Espiadimonis de Felanitx, Batukada Espiatocats. From the School of Music to Placeta Porta Murada. Followed by the FiraFest. Plaça Major.

Pebre Bord fair in Felanitx.

Sunday, October 22