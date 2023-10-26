This weekend in Mallorca offers a diverse array of cultural and entertainment events. From a piano performance featuring works by Mallorcan composers in Llucmajor to a tribute show for legendary Spanish pop group Mecano in Palma, and a range of activities including folk dance, sports exhibitions, and rock festivals, there's something for everyone to enjoy in this vibrant and culturally rich region.

Friday, October 27 Llucmajor - 8pm: Neus Estarellas (piano); works by Mallorcan composers. Toni Catany International Photography Centre, C. Cardenal Rossell 2. Free; bookings, ticketib.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: Cruz de Navajas, the 'ultimate' tribute show for legendary Spanish pop group Mecano. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Porreres , Porreres Autumn Fair - 8.30pm: Folk dance with Abeniara. Climent Serra i Servera School.

Santa Ponsa / Costa de la Calma - Mostra de Cuines, Zone 4; Nine participating restaurants for this biannual gastronomy promotion in Calvia. Special menus, 18 euros. (Until October 29). visitcalvia.org. Real Mallorca play against Getafe at Son Moix. Saturday, October 28 Arta - 8.30pm: Broadway Bites, theatrical concert. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Ten euros.

Cala Millor - 7.30pm: Barcelona Ballet, dance gala. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. 15 euros. samaniga.es.

- 7.30pm: Barcelona Ballet, dance gala. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. 15 euros. samaniga.es. Inca , Second Fair, Fair of Sport and Leisure - 10am-9pm: Sports exhibitions and competitions; judo, artistic gymnastics, basketball, football. Plaça Mercat Cobert / Plaça Mallorca. 10am-8pm: Fireta Friqui; video games, cosplay, Star Wars, Harry Potter. Plaça Antoni Fluxà. 10am-8.30pm: Mallorcan carriages. Plaça Espanya. 10.30am-6pm: Children's activities. C. Miquel Duran. 11am-8pm: Fira del Disc, live acts at noon, 5pm and 6.30pm. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 12 noon: Official opening, batucada. 4pm-7pm: Cart races. Serral de les Monges to Plaça Blanquer. 5pm-7pm: Roulette for shops' surprises. C. Miquel Duran. 6pm: Folk dance workshop. Plaça Espanya. 8pm-11.30pm: Tapas. Sant Domingo Cloister.

Inca - From 5pm: Leather Fest; Señor No, The Boatsmen, Dead People and others - rock festival, classic cars, food trucks. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. Five euros.

Lloseta - 7pm: La Banda del Loki (rock) and saxophonist Javier Alzola. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 12 euros. teatrelloseta.com.

Palma - 6pm / 9.30pm: Cruz de Navajas, the 'ultimate' tribute show for legendary Spanish pop group Mecano. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 6.30pm: LaLiga EA Sports; Real Mallorca v. Getafe. Son Moix Stadium, Cami dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

Palma - 7.30pm: Ànima Gospel, benefit concert for the Tardor Association (people in need). Sant Francesc de Paula Church, C. General Riera 75. Ten euros. ticketib.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: Barry Sargent (baroque violin); Integral de Bach (Part 1). Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 15 euros. ticketibcom.

Petra - 8pm: Roger Pistola (pop, rock). Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Ten euros.

Porreres, Porreres Autumn Fair - 6.30pm: Gathering of batucadas. Plaça Vila. 7pm: Procession of batucadas to Parc de n'Hereveta. 7pm: Opening of the Porreres products show. Plaça Vila / Avda. Bisbe Campins. 8pm: Folk dance and music - S'Estol Porrerenc, Pinyol Vermell (Campos), Esbardu de Avilés Asturies. Plaça Vila. Autumn fair in Porreres. Sunday, October 29 Inca , Second Fair, Fair of Sport and Leisure - 9am-8pm: Mini-bikes exhibition. Avda. General Luque. 9am-8pm: All Saints flowers and plants market. Municipal cemetery. 9am-2pm: Food and secondhand market. 10am-7pm: Sports exhibitions and competitions; taekwondo, rhythmic gymnastics, basketball, football. Plaça Mercat Cobert / Plaça Mallorca. Plaça Bestiar. 10am-3pm: Vermouth event. Sant Domingo Cloister. 10am-7pm: Motor show. Gran Via Colom. 10.30am: Procession by Unió Musical Inquera (band of music). 10.30am-6pm: Children's activities. C. Miquel Duran. 11am-8pm: Fira del Disc, live acts at 5pm and 6.30pm. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 11.30am-1.30pm: Slalom Inca - rally, karts, motocross - and 4pm-6.30pm: Drift and karts. Ctra. Palma-Alcudia. 12 noon-2pm: Roulette for shops' surprises. C. Miquel Duran. 12.30pm: Folk dance. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 7pm: Mallorcan carriages and traditional dress. Plaça Espanya.

Inca - 10am-8pm: Leather Fest; Metatorc, Zerobyte, Atomic Boys and DJs - rock festival, classic cars, food trucks, children's zone. The Sunday is more of a family day. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. Five euros.

Palma - 6pm: Cruz de Navajas, the 'ultimate' tribute show for legendary Spanish pop group Mecano. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com

- 6pm: Cruz de Navajas, the 'ultimate' tribute show for legendary Spanish pop group Mecano. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com Porreres, Porreres Autumn Fair - From 9.30am: Porreres products show. Avda. Bisbe Campins. 9.30am: Birds of prey. Plaça Moli d'en Amengual. 9.30am: Classic cars and bikes. C. Duzai. 10am: Sheepdog trials. By the Donants de Sang roundabout. 10.30am: Jam session. Plaça Vila. 12 noon: Folk dance with S'Estol Porrerenc. Plaça Vila. 4.30pm: La Colla Pirata; children's entertainment. Plaça Vila. 6.45pm: Music from Calameikers. Plaça Vila.