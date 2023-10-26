Inca's second fair

Inca's second fair dedicated to sports and motor. | ANTONI POL

Andrew EdePalma26/10/2023 14:21
TW0

This weekend in Mallorca offers a diverse array of cultural and entertainment events. From a piano performance featuring works by Mallorcan composers in Llucmajor to a tribute show for legendary Spanish pop group Mecano in Palma, and a range of activities including folk dance, sports exhibitions, and rock festivals, there's something for everyone to enjoy in this vibrant and culturally rich region.

Friday, October 27

  • Llucmajor - 8pm: Neus Estarellas (piano); works by Mallorcan composers. Toni Catany International Photography Centre, C. Cardenal Rossell 2. Free; bookings, ticketib.com.
  • Palma - 8.30pm: Cruz de Navajas, the 'ultimate' tribute show for legendary Spanish pop group Mecano. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
  • Porreres, Porreres Autumn Fair - 8.30pm: Folk dance with Abeniara. Climent Serra i Servera School.
  • Santa Ponsa / Costa de la Calma - Mostra de Cuines, Zone 4; Nine participating restaurants for this biannual gastronomy promotion in Calvia. Special menus, 18 euros. (Until October 29). visitcalvia.org.
GETAFE. FUTBOL. PARTIDO DE LIGA EN EL ALFONSO PEREZ ENTRE EL GETAFE Y EL REAL MALLORCA, (1-0).
Real Mallorca play against Getafe at Son Moix.

Saturday, October 28

  • Arta - 8.30pm: Broadway Bites, theatrical concert. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Ten euros.
  • Cala Millor - 7.30pm: Barcelona Ballet, dance gala. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. 15 euros. samaniga.es.
  • Inca, Second Fair, Fair of Sport and Leisure - 10am-9pm: Sports exhibitions and competitions; judo, artistic gymnastics, basketball, football. Plaça Mercat Cobert / Plaça Mallorca. 10am-8pm: Fireta Friqui; video games, cosplay, Star Wars, Harry Potter. Plaça Antoni Fluxà. 10am-8.30pm: Mallorcan carriages. Plaça Espanya. 10.30am-6pm: Children's activities. C. Miquel Duran. 11am-8pm: Fira del Disc, live acts at noon, 5pm and 6.30pm. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 12 noon: Official opening, batucada. 4pm-7pm: Cart races. Serral de les Monges to Plaça Blanquer. 5pm-7pm: Roulette for shops' surprises. C. Miquel Duran. 6pm: Folk dance workshop. Plaça Espanya. 8pm-11.30pm: Tapas. Sant Domingo Cloister.
  • Inca - From 5pm: Leather Fest; Señor No, The Boatsmen, Dead People and others - rock festival, classic cars, food trucks. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. Five euros.
  • Lloseta - 7pm: La Banda del Loki (rock) and saxophonist Javier Alzola. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 12 euros. teatrelloseta.com.
  • Palma - 6pm / 9.30pm: Cruz de Navajas, the 'ultimate' tribute show for legendary Spanish pop group Mecano. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
  • Palma - 6.30pm: LaLiga EA Sports; Real Mallorca v. Getafe. Son Moix Stadium, Cami dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.
  • Palma - 7.30pm: Ànima Gospel, benefit concert for the Tardor Association (people in need). Sant Francesc de Paula Church, C. General Riera 75. Ten euros. ticketib.com.
  • Palma - 8.30pm: Barry Sargent (baroque violin); Integral de Bach (Part 1). Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 15 euros. ticketibcom.
  • Petra - 8pm: Roger Pistola (pop, rock). Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Ten euros.
  • Porreres, Porreres Autumn Fair - 6.30pm: Gathering of batucadas. Plaça Vila. 7pm: Procession of batucadas to Parc de n'Hereveta. 7pm: Opening of the Porreres products show. Plaça Vila / Avda. Bisbe Campins. 8pm: Folk dance and music - S'Estol Porrerenc, Pinyol Vermell (Campos), Esbardu de Avilés Asturies. Plaça Vila.
PORRERES. FERIAS. MILES DE CIUDADANOS DISFRUTAN DE GRAN DIVERSIDAD EN LA FIRA MAS TRADICIONAL.
Autumn fair in Porreres.

Sunday, October 29

  • Inca, Second Fair, Fair of Sport and Leisure - 9am-8pm: Mini-bikes exhibition. Avda. General Luque. 9am-8pm: All Saints flowers and plants market. Municipal cemetery. 9am-2pm: Food and secondhand market. 10am-7pm: Sports exhibitions and competitions; taekwondo, rhythmic gymnastics, basketball, football. Plaça Mercat Cobert / Plaça Mallorca. Plaça Bestiar. 10am-3pm: Vermouth event. Sant Domingo Cloister. 10am-7pm: Motor show. Gran Via Colom. 10.30am: Procession by Unió Musical Inquera (band of music). 10.30am-6pm: Children's activities. C. Miquel Duran. 11am-8pm: Fira del Disc, live acts at 5pm and 6.30pm. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 11.30am-1.30pm: Slalom Inca - rally, karts, motocross - and 4pm-6.30pm: Drift and karts. Ctra. Palma-Alcudia. 12 noon-2pm: Roulette for shops' surprises. C. Miquel Duran. 12.30pm: Folk dance. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 7pm: Mallorcan carriages and traditional dress. Plaça Espanya.
  • Inca - 10am-8pm: Leather Fest; Metatorc, Zerobyte, Atomic Boys and DJs - rock festival, classic cars, food trucks, children's zone. The Sunday is more of a family day. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. Five euros.
  • Palma - 6pm: Cruz de Navajas, the 'ultimate' tribute show for legendary Spanish pop group Mecano. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com
  • Porreres, Porreres Autumn Fair - From 9.30am: Porreres products show. Avda. Bisbe Campins. 9.30am: Birds of prey. Plaça Moli d'en Amengual. 9.30am: Classic cars and bikes. C. Duzai. 10am: Sheepdog trials. By the Donants de Sang roundabout. 10.30am: Jam session. Plaça Vila. 12 noon: Folk dance with S'Estol Porrerenc. Plaça Vila. 4.30pm: La Colla Pirata; children's entertainment. Plaça Vila. 6.45pm: Music from Calameikers. Plaça Vila.