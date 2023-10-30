From October 30 to November 2, various events are happening across Mallorca. From autumn fairs and Halloween parties to jazz festivals and live performances, there's something for everyone to enjoy in different locations throughout the week. Check out the details below.

Monday, October 30 Porreres, Porreres Autumn Fair - 11am-12.30pm: Sale of products; children's activities. In the centre of the village. Halloween parties across the island. Tuesday, October 31 Magalluf - From 6pm: Halloween (Mallorca Live); three stages - various artists and DJs. Old Aquapark, Cami Porrassa. 20 euros. ticketib.com.

