Experience the best of Palma's entertainment on Tuesday, November 7. At 8pm, enjoy Mallorcan singer-songwriter Magali Sare's pop performance at Teatre Principal. Later, at 9pm, immerse yourself in the Jazz Voyeur Festival at Trui Theatre, featuring Stacey Kent and Imarantia. Don't miss these vibrant musical offerings.

On Thursday, November 9, support a worthy cause at the Charity Jazz Night hosted by Rotary Calvia International at Hotel Saratoga, featuring Geoff Frosell's Dixie Swing Band. Alternatively, savor the Palma Festival of Early Music at Església de la Mercé, featuring SimfoVents Palma's Renaissance music for free. A week of diverse entertainment in Palma awaits. Tuesday, November 7 Palma - 8pm: Magali Sare (Mallorcan singer-songwriter, pop). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-20 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

- 9pm: Jazz Voyeur Festival; Stacey Kent, Imarantia. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 22-28 euros. jazzvoyeurfestival.es / truiteatre.es. Palma - 7.30pm: Art Society Mallorca; second talk with speaker Sarah Lenton. "Everything you need to know about The Royal Ballet in 60 minutes". The Artmadams Hotel Palma, Carrer del Marquès de la Sènia, 34. Guests (non members) are very welcome to the talks for €20, payable on the door. mallorca@theartssociety.org Thursday, November 9 Palma - 8pm: Charity Jazz Night; Rotary Calvia International in aid of the RANA Foundation. Geoff Frosell’s six-piece Dixie Swing Band. Hotel Saratoga, Paseo Mallorca 6. 75 euros.

