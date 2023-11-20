Experience musical brilliance on November 22 with Laura de la Fuente and Llorenç Prats in Felanitx. Indulge in Palma's TaPalma 2023 gastronomy event, and enjoy rock classics by SimfoVents Palma at Teatre Xesc Forteza.

Palma - 6pm: SimfoVents Palma (rock classics). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Thursday, November 23
Palma - Christmas Lights. Processions - 6.30pm: 'Lumigiant' giants and gymnasts. Sa Feixina Park: 7pm: Horses of light, acrobats, trick cyclists, stilt walkers. Plaça Cort. 7.15pm: Dragon of light, jugglers, stilt walkers. Plaça Joan Carles I. At 7pm there is a show in Plaça Reina. The switching-on off the lights is at 8pm.

- Christmas Lights. Processions - 6.30pm: 'Lumigiant' giants and gymnasts. Sa Feixina Park: 7pm: Horses of light, acrobats, trick cyclists, stilt walkers. Plaça Cort. 7.15pm: Dragon of light, jugglers, stilt walkers. Plaça Joan Carles I. At 7pm there is a show in Plaça Reina. The switching-on off the lights is at 8pm. Palma - 9.30pm: Niña Pastori (flamenco singer). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 59.50 euros. truiteatre.es.

- 9.30pm: Niña Pastori (flamenco singer). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 59.50 euros. truiteatre.es. Valldemossa - 7pm: Vinicius Muniz (Brazilian ten-string guitar). Fundació Cultural Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna 4.