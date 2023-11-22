Embark on a weekend of cultural delights across Mallorca from captivating concerts by artists like Andreu Valor to festive fairs in Mancor de la Vall and Sa Pobla, the island comes alive with music, markets, and vibrant celebrations for all to enjoy. Don't miss out!

Friday, November 24 Mancor de la Vall , Biniarrels Mancor Fair - 10.30pm: DJs. Plaça Ajuntament.

Muro - 9pm: Litus (Spanish singer-songwriter). Muro Theatre, C. Joan Carles I. Ten euros.

Palma - 7pm: Andreu Valor (Valencian singer-songwriter). Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Ten euros.

Palma - 7.30pm: The New Flamenco Project. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. 15 euros.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony and soloists, Puccini's 'Il trittico'. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 5-80 euros. teatreprincipal.com / simfonicadebalears.com. (Also Sunday, 6pm.)

Petra - 8pm: O'Veus (vocal group). Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Ten euros.

Santa Maria del Camí, Festa del Vi Novell (Nouveau) - 8pm: Ceremony of the delivery of pine shoots, offer of vi novell, music from Victorí Planells, dance of the bigheads. Ses Cases des Mestres. Rice fair in Sa Pobla. Saturday, November 25 Andratx - 8pm: Andreu Valor (Valencian singer-songwriter). Teatre Sa Teulera, C. Metge D. Gaspar Pujol 68. Five euros.

Cala Millor - 6pm: La Bella Dorment (Sleeping Beauty), musical. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Ten euros. samaniga.es.

Mancor de la Vall , Biniarrels Mancor Fair - 10.30am: Children's activities. Plaça Església. 11am: Opening of the artisan and traditional market. 12 noon: Old farming equipment. Plaça Església. Classic bikes. Plaça Baix. Wreathes/bouquets. Plaça Ajuntament. 4pm: Giants, bigheads at Son Morro, and procession to the town hall at 5pm. 7pm: Dance by the Mancor cavallets. Plaça Ajuntament. 8pm: Glosadors. Rambla de sa Devesa

Sa Pobla , Rice Fair - 5pm: Opening of the fair. Plaça Major. 5.30pm: Children's show. Plaça Alexandre Ballester. 7pm: Concert - Gahra. Can Planes.

Santa Maria del Camí, Festa del Vi Novell (Nouveau) - 10am-1pm: Visits to seven bodegas. 2pm: Burballes (pasta dishes) and nouveau. Prior registration at the town hall. Ten euros; 4pm: Glosadors; 6pm: Wine tastings, artisan market, live music (five acts). Plaça Nova. Biniarrels Mancor Fair. Sunday, November 26 Alcudia - 6.30pm: Alcudia Band of Music and Alcudia School of Music; concert for Saint Cecilia. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Free. auditorialcudia.net.

Bunyola , Mountain Fair - Artisan and local products. (Details not available.)

Mancor de la Vall , Biniarrels Mancor Fair - 8.30am/9am: Artisan and traditional market, exhibitions. Animals' zone. C. Salvador Beltran Gralla. 9.30am: Pipers procession. From Son Morro. 10.45am: Mediaeval surprise. Son Morro.

, Biniarrels Mancor Fair - 8.30am/9am: Artisan and traditional market, exhibitions. Animals' zone. C. Salvador Beltran Gralla. 9.30am: Pipers procession. From Son Morro. 10.45am: Mediaeval surprise. Son Morro. Sa Pobla, Rice Fair - 9am: Sunday market. C. Gran; Hunting dogs. Sa Fortalesa. 9.30am: Making of arròs brut pobler. Plaça Major; Classic cars and bikes. C. Mister Green and C. Asalto; Vespas. C. Major; Army, Guardia Civil, Civil Protection. Local police car park. 10am: Horse show. Sa Fortalesa. 10.45am: Children's dance entertainment. Plaça Alexandre Ballester. 11am: Circus procession. 1pm: Martial arts; 4.30pm TikTok Trending Dance. Plaça Alexandre Ballester. 6.30pm: Concert - Sa Pobla Band of Music. Sant Antoni Church.