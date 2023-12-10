As the air turns crisper and the streets illuminate with the warm glow of holiday decorations, the pulse of excitement quickens as we approach the most enchanting time of the year. While the holiday season is traditionally associated with family gatherings and cozy festivities, there’s a vibrant and dynamic side that comes to life as the clock strikes midnight. Join us as we delve into the glittering clubs and venues that transform into magical spaces, promising unforgettable moments and a celebration like no other. The night is young, and the city is alive—let the festivities begin!

Christmas Eve

Social Club

➡ Social will celebrate Christmas Eve with the best house music by resident DJ's Alex Caro & Sote de Lino.

December 24 from 11.30pm to 5am. wearesocial.club - Tickets from 12€.

Decapolis

➡ Dj's Belucci and Maelso will be getting everyone on the dancefloor this Christmas Eve at Decapolis.

December 24 from midnight. entradium.com - Tickets from 15.50€.

Templo Palma

➡ Enjoy the best music, the best atmosphere and the best company on a unique night. On December 24 Templo Palma will become the perfect place to celebrate Christmas Eve. A night full of music, dancing and fun. A unique and exclusive atmosphere for you to spend an unforgettable night. Don't miss the Christmas Eve party at Templo Palma.

December 24 from 11.55pm. entradium.com - Tickets from 15.50€.

Christmas Day

Son Amar

➡ Resacón Navideño 2023 is proud to present its awaited event this Christmas. The official poster for their favorite gathering of the year is finally here. This XL Christmas Hangover isn't just significant; it's ENORMOUS. The celebration of #10YearsOfHangover promises an epic experience. Attendees can anticipate 13 hours of non-stop entertainment with 24 DJs and four thematic zones for an unforgettable time. This year, they're not just celebrating Christmas; they're dancing in grand style! Don't miss out on the XL Hangover, where every moment is destined to become legendary.

December 25 from 5pm to 6am. xceed.me - Tickets from 20€.

Social Club

➡ Urban Mamba will be the theme at Social Club on Christmas Day, bringing you a session full of urban sounds, Reggaeton and commercial music by resident DJ's Sergi Ales & Simonet.

December 25 from 7pm to 5am. wearesocial.club - Tickets from 15€.

New Year's Eve

Lío Mallorca

➡ Grab your shiniest clothes, and head to the most exciting New Year's Eve event on the island, with a curated menu for the occasion, the most glamorous and sparkling show of the year, and DJs Voodoo, Steven ‘Sugar’ Harding and Jaxomy making you dance all night long to their masterful house rhythms in a spectacular farewell to 2023 after-dinner party. Make your last night of the year an epic night at Lío Mallorca!

December 31 from 12am to 4am. mallorca.liopacha.com - Tickets from 25€.

BCM

➡ Get ready to say goodbye to the year in the most spectacular way with The Last Dance! This year, don’t settle for the usual. BCM have prepared something incredible for this spectacular New Year’s Eve! Two vibrant rooms, five exclusive VIP areas, a stunning terrace, and top international artists await you.

December 31 from 11pm to 6am. bcmmallorca.com - Tickets from 40€.

Social Club

➡ Social bids farewell to an incredible 2023 with a very special guest - Solardo, and their beloved resident DJs, Alex Caro & Sote de Lino.

December 31 from 11pm to 5am. wearesocial.club - Tickets from 30€.

Son Amar

➡ Raise a toast to new beginnings and endless possibilities! Join the House of Son Amar for a glamorous New Year’s Eve gala dinner and show.

December 31 from 8pm to 1am. sonamar.com - Tickets from 62.50€.

New Year's Day

Son Amar

➡ Italian dj Marco Carola will be headlining New Year's Day at Son Amar presented by Danzû, along with Joey Daniel, Manu Sanchez, Javitoh, Alex Caro & Sote de Lino, Kiko Fernandez, Mike Mauri, Toni Joan and Mili Takeshi.

January 1 from 12pm to 12am. sonamar.com - Tickets from 29€.

Three Kings

Social Club

➡ Urban Mamba will be the theme at Social Club on the eve of the Three Kings, bringing you a session full of urban sounds, Reggaeton and commercial music by resident DJ's Sergi Ales & Simonet.

January 5 from 11.30pm to 5am. wearesocial.club - Tickets from 12€.