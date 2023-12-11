As winter blankets the enchanting island of Mallorca, a festive transformation will unfold. The scent of mulled wine and roasted chestnuts fill the air as Christmas markets come to life. Discover Mallorca's Christmas markets, where traditions blend with holiday magic:

Cala Nova Cancer Charity Christmas Market ➡ November 11 from 11am to 4pm

Head down to Port Cala Nova (Nova del Mar restaurant) where you will be greated by a range of different stalls offering food, drinks and christmas goodies. There will also be a tombola and a raffle you can take part in. The BIC Children's Choir will also be there to put everyone in the festive spirit. Children will have the opportunity to meet Father Christmas. All funds raised will got to ASPANOB Children's Cancer Association on the island.

Es Refugi Christmas Market ➡ November 16, 17 and 18

The Altruistic Association Es Refugi is holding its traditional Christmas Market, "Aprofita i Ajuda", on November 16, 17 and 18, from 11am to 8pm in the Patio de la Misericòrdia in Palma (Plaza del Hospital 4, Palma). The money raised will go towards the social work of Es Refugi, an organisation declared to be of public utility, which works for people suffering from one of the most extreme forms of social exclusion, i.e. homelessness. Two euros; free for children.

Palma Ice Rink ➡ November 23 to January 20

The Palma Ice Rink is back this year. It opens on November 23rd and will be located where it always is, at the entrance to Parc de les Estacions, in Plaza Esapaña. Open every day until January 20, 2024 from 10am to 10pm. Price is 6 euros from Monday to Thursday and 7 euros on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, 25 minutes per person. Skates are included. Remember to wear gloves, as this is compulsory. Otherwise they will be sold at the ticket office at 2 euros. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Christmas Fair at Queen's College ➡ November 24

Queen's College will be holding their Christmas Fair on Friday, November 24 from 3pm to 7.30pm. There will be coffee & cakes, a drink from our bar, cupcakes & cookies, Spanish and International tapas, hot dogs, children's games, face painting, guess the name of the teddy, Christmas tombola, toys & books, spin the wheel and golden spin the wheel. Father Christmas will be arriving at 5pm. It is located at C/ de Saridakis, 64 in Genova. All the proceeds from the fair will go to local charities.

Palma's Christmas Markets ➡ November 24 to January 6

Located at the Plaça Major, La Rambla, Via Roma and Parc de ses Estacions. Free. From 10am to 9pm Monday to Sunday. This year there is no market at Plaza España and Plaza Porta Pintada due to work being done.

The Anglican Church Christmas Bazaar ➡ November 25

The Anglican Church in Palma will be holding their annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, November 25. Doors open at 10am.Gifts, toys, jewellery, bric-a-brac, hand-made items, Christmas cards and decorations, Christmas cakes, mince pies, jams, marmalades and chutneys. Also live music, children singing, face painting, lucky dip, games, tombola, Santa's Grotto and super Christmas raffle. The Anglican church is located at C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6 in Son Armadans in Palma.

The Swedish Church Christmas Market ➡ November 25 and 26

The Swedish Church of Mallorca has been organising this popular Christmas bazaar for many many years, being one of the most important events as a prelude to Christmas. In this bazaar one can find all kinds of Swedish Christmas ornaments to decorate our homes, like figures of Santa Claus, electric and wood candlesticks, stars, wreaths, crafts, Swedish glass, candles and many more items. It will also have a cafe and live music as well as lotteries and tombola. Hours on both days are 1pm to 8pm. The Swedish church is located at Joan Miro 113 (Terrreno) in Palma.

Santa Ponsa Christmas Market ➡ November 26 to December 19

Craft and food stalls in a German-style Christmas atmosphere. Including the traditional and spectacular LEGO exhibition. From 5pm to 10pm and on the weekend from 10am to 10pm. At El Molino fairgrounds in Santa Ponsa next to the Son Bugadellas Estate. Free entrance.

Son Amar Christmas Wonderland ➡ December 1 to 22

Experience the enchantment of Christmas Wonderland at House of Son Amar. Immerse yourself in a special edition Christmas live show and explore a bustling Christmas market with over 25 stalls. Don’t miss the chance to meet Santa Claus and skate across the Hall of Fountains on the artificial rink.Sit back and enjoy timeless Christmas classics in the cinema, while indulging in delicious festive food and drink. It’s an experience you won't want to miss! Entrance fee of 5€. Hours are 1/12 and 8/12 from 5pm to 9pm; 2/12 - 3/12; 9/12 - 10/12 and 16/12 - 17/12 from 3pm to 9pm; 1/12, 8/12, 15/12 and 22/12 from 5pm to 9pm.

Pueblo Espanyol Christmas Market ➡ December 1 to 17

Don't miss the extraordinary Christmas experience at Pueblo Español. Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year and create memories with loved ones. Book your tickets now for enchantment, joy, and Christmas wonder! Visit Santa at the North PEM-Pole and let children explore arts and crafts. Wander through the dazzling, festively decorated Pueblo Espanyol, enjoy festive food stalls, from roasted chestnuts to gourmet treats. Shop for handcrafted ornaments, artisanal goods, sweets, and savory delicacies for perfect presents. Embrace the spirit of Christmas in this enchanting place, where joy fills the air and holiday cheer abounds. Entrance fee of 10€ for adults; 5€ teens (from 9 to 15 years); up to 8 years go free. Hours are 1/12 - 10/12 from 1pm to 11pm; 11/12 - 14/12 from 5pm to 10pm and 15/12 - 17/12 from 1pm to 11pm. Each ticket includes 1 Glühwein or Hot Chocolate.

Christmas markets across the island ➡ December 2 to 23

Christmas Market Andratx on December 2 from 10am to 7pm at Plaça d'Espanya. Various activities and craft stalls.

on December 2 from 10am to 7pm at Plaça d'Espanya. Various activities and craft stalls. Christmas market in Binissalem on December 2 from 10am to 10p and on December 3 from 10am to 3pm. Christmas lights at 7pm and hot chocolate on Saturday, children workshops and concerts.

on December 2 from 10am to 10p and on December 3 from 10am to 3pm. Christmas lights at 7pm and hot chocolate on Saturday, children workshops and concerts. Mercadet Nadalenc in Campos on December 2 from 10.30am to 7.30pm at C/ Cosme Maria Oliver in Campos. Crafts, music, mulled wine, children’s workshops and tapas.

on December 2 from 10.30am to 7.30pm at C/ Cosme Maria Oliver in Campos. Crafts, music, mulled wine, children’s workshops and tapas. Christmas market in Esporles on December 2 and 3 from 10.30am to 6pm at the Placeta des Jardinet. Christmas stalls, various activities and a visit from Father Christmas.

on December 2 and 3 from 10.30am to 6pm at the Placeta des Jardinet. Christmas stalls, various activities and a visit from Father Christmas. Christmas Market in Campanet on December 3 from 10am to 6pm. At 6pm lights switch on at the Plaça Major de Campanet. Children's carolling, traditional songs, stalls...

on December 3 from 10am to 6pm. At 6pm lights switch on at the Plaça Major de Campanet. Children's carolling, traditional songs, stalls... Christmas market in Muro on December 3 from 10am to 2pm at Plaza de la Iglesia. Stalls and children's entertainment.

on December 3 from 10am to 2pm at Plaza de la Iglesia. Stalls and children's entertainment. Christmas Market in Calvia Vila on December 6 from 10am to 5pm at Carrer Major. Workshops in the morning, children's entertainment in the afternoon, Christmas stalls...

on December 6 from 10am to 5pm at Carrer Major. Workshops in the morning, children's entertainment in the afternoon, Christmas stalls... Christmas Market in Sa Pobla on December 8 from 11am to 9pm.

on December 8 from 11am to 9pm. Christmas wonderland in Inca on December 14 to 17 at the Plaça Mallorca. December 14 from 5pm to 9pm. December 15 from 4pm to 10pm. December 16 and 17 from 10am to 10pm. Stalls, creative tent, performances, concerts, mulled wine, food and cocktails, workshops and children's characters. Access to the tent is 1 euro. Children from 0 to 12 are free.

Christmas market in Alcudia and Puerto Alcudia . On December 8 and 9 from 5.30pm to 10.30pm in Puerto Alcudia. On December 15, and 16 from 11am to 10.30pm in Alcudia. Shops and craftsmen, associations, schools, food trucks and more.

. On December 8 and 9 from 5.30pm to 10.30pm in Puerto Alcudia. On December 15, and 16 from 11am to 10.30pm in Alcudia. Shops and craftsmen, associations, schools, food trucks and more. Christmas Market of Alaró on December 9 and 10 at the Plaça de l’Església.

on December 9 and 10 at the Plaça de l’Església. Mercadet de Nadal of s'Arracó on December 9 from 10am to 2pm at the Plaça de s'Arracó. Various activities and craft stalls.

on December 9 from 10am to 2pm at the Plaça de s'Arracó. Various activities and craft stalls. Santa Margalida Christmas Market on December 9 and 10 at Santa Margalida.

Christmas Market on December 9 and 10 at Santa Margalida. Christmas Market in Puerto Andratx on December 16 from 10am to 7pm. Various activities and craft stalls.

on December 16 from 10am to 7pm. Various activities and craft stalls. Christmas Market in Algaida on December 16 from 5pm to 10pm.

on December 16 from 5pm to 10pm. Christmas Market in Mancor de la Vall on December 16.

on December 16. Selva Christmas market on December 16 at the Plaza Major. Gifts, music, storytelling, face painting, drawing workshop and much more.

Christmas market on December 16 at the Plaza Major. Gifts, music, storytelling, face painting, drawing workshop and much more. Christmas Market in Consell on December 16 from 10am to 8pm. Includes show and Father Christmas postman from 5.30pm. At the Plaça Major.

on December 16 from 10am to 8pm. Includes show and Father Christmas postman from 5.30pm. At the Plaça Major. Petra Christmas Market on December 16 from 6pm to 11pm at Plaça Ramón Llull in Petra. Performances, Christmas stalls, craft stalls, gastronomy...

Christmas Market on December 16 from 6pm to 11pm at Plaça Ramón Llull in Petra. Performances, Christmas stalls, craft stalls, gastronomy... Christmas Market in Sant Joan on December 16 from 5pm to 9pm at the Carrer Major.

on December 16 from 5pm to 9pm at the Carrer Major. Es Pil-larí Christmas market on December 16 and 17 from 10am to 7.30pm. Crafts, food trucks, designers, workshops, circus, music,...

Christmas market on December 16 and 17 from 10am to 7.30pm. Crafts, food trucks, designers, workshops, circus, music,... Christmas Fair in Palmanova on December 16 and 17 from 10am to 7pm at Playa des Carregador, Palmanova. Crafts, fairgrounds, Father Christmas and much more.

on December 16 and 17 from 10am to 7pm at Playa des Carregador, Palmanova. Crafts, fairgrounds, Father Christmas and much more. Pina Christmas Market on December 23 from 5pm to 10pm.





*Please note some opening times are pending.

Palma's Christmas train ➡ December 7 until January 7

There are two routes and each run every 25 minutes (approx). Hours are 5pm to 9pm. Stops: Paradas: Calle Eusebi Estada, Parc de les Estacions, Plaza Garcia Orell, Plaza Madrid, Plaça Major, Plaza del Olivar, Plaza Miquel Dolç y Plaza París. Price 1 euro.

The first route takes place on December 7, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 and January 3 and 4: Pl. de la Reina, Paseo del Born, Av. Jaime III, Paseo Mallorca, Via Portugal, Via Roma, La Rambla, C. Unió, Paseo del Borne and Plaza de la Reina.

The second route takes place on December 22, 23, 29 and 30 and January 3 and 4: Plaza Abu Yahya, C/31 de Diciembre, Av. Comte de Sallent, C. General Riera, C. Joan Massanet i Moragues, C. Francesc Fiol i Joan, C. Poeta Guillem Colom, C. Arquitecte Bennàssar, C. Arxiduc Lluis Salvador, C. Rosselló i Caçador and Plaça Abuy Yahya.

Puerto Portals Christmas Market ➡ December 14 to January 6

The Christmas Market at Puerto Portals will light up on December 14 and will run until January 6. Over forty wooden stalls adorned with string lights and trees offer a wide variety of quality products to fill Christmas with excitement: decorations, accessories, wooden toys, among many things. Additionally, there will be a rich culinary offering. The market comes with a comprehensive program of activities for the whole family, where the ice skating rink is not to be missed! Free entrance. Click here for complete programme.

Port Adriano Christmas Market ➡ December 22 to January 8

Once again this year we bring the big Christmas Park to Port Adriano. From the December 22nd until January 8th, the park will be installed at the central plaza of Port Adriano. A magical place to enjoy with the whole family. You will be able to skate on the biggest ecological ice rink in Mallorca, 300m2 of pure fun! Both the entrance to the park and skate rental are free (only available for children over 4 years old). But if you don’t like skating, we have a fun giant slide 3 metres high and 30 metres long. The bravest children and adults will be able to glide down one of the three lanes of its large ramp. As always, these activities are free of charge and form part of the Port’s plan to promote leisure activities throughout the year. This park can be enjoyed during the dates indicated in uninterrupted hours from 12pm to 8pm, except on the 24th and 31st when it will close at 4pm. The park will also have two food and drink stalls with a snack area which will be run by La Oca and My True Burger, both restaurants already installed in the port.

Father Christmas (see below) and King Melchior (times to be announced) will also come to visit us in the big Christmas ball at the following times:

Father Christmas

23rd December from 5pm to 8pm

24th of December from 12pm to 3pm

*More information to come in the following weeks - watch this space